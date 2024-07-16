Franklin Templeton: Jackie VanderBrug Receives 2024 Joan Bavaria Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Franklin Templeton

Putnam Investments' Jackie VanderBrug has been announced as one of three winners of the 2024 Joan Bavaria Award, which is awarded for catalysing positive change in the capital markets. This year's award specifically recognizes the influential and collaborative work in developing the field of gender lens investing*. The award continues the legacy of the late Joan Bavaria, whose pioneering work is viewed as helping to catalyze positive change in capital markets.

The award presentation was held in Chicago in June, during US SIF's (Sustainable Investment Forum) Forum 2024. The award committee included Mindy Lubber, CEO and President of Ceres, Maria Lettini, CEO of US SIF, and Matthew Patsky, CEO of Trillium Asset Management. Each of these judges lead organizations that were founded or co-founded by Ms. Bavaria, who died in 2008 following a long battle with ovarian cancer.

The other recipients of the 2024 award are Joy Anderson (Founder and President of Criterion Institute), and Suzanne Biegel (posthumously) of Women Effect, and later GenderSmart.

"It is exciting to see recognition across the investment landscape that a gender lens is a powerful tool in identifying opportunities and risks in an increasingly dynamic global environment. The diversity of gender lens investment approaches demonstrates both the insights available and the client interest," said VanderBrug.

Jackie VanderBrug is Head of Sustainability Strategy at Putnam Investments, a Franklin Templeton company. She is responsible for leading Putnam's ESG-focused business functions, including stewardship, engagement, partnerships, and ESG strategy and integration. She is co-author of the 2015 book Gender Lens Investing: Uncovering Opportunities for Growth, Returns, and Impact and a co-trustee of Heading for Change.

Judging criteria included a subjective assessment of the nominee's initiatives or accomplishments that have been the most impactful. This involved consideration of how these achievements reflect a sustained and comprehensive commitment toward maintaining long-term impact in the capital markets. Nominees provided specific examples to convey how their individual accomplishments are especially visionary, groundbreaking, or otherwise unique. Judges also assessed three sources (e.g. press release/coverage, endorsement, or publications) relevant to the nominee's work.

Important Information

Franklin Templeton did not provide any compensation for Jackie to be considered for this award.

This material is intended to be of general interest only and should not be construed as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not constitute legal or tax advice. The views expressed are those of the investment manager and the comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as at publication date and may change without notice. Franklin Templeton has certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals or capabilities; however, not all strategies are managed to "ESG" oriented objectives. Integrating ESG considerations into the investment process is not a guarantee that better performance will be achieved. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Data from third party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and Franklin Templeton has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. Franklin Templeton accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user.

