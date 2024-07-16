Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMU0 | ISIN: GB00BYT1DJ19 | Ticker-Symbol: I2X2
Hannover
16.07.24
08:21 Uhr
26,600 Euro
-0,400
-1,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,40027,00016:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2024 12:54 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intermediate Capital Group plc: Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the "Company")

16 July 2024

Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held this morning, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTIONDESCRIPTIONVOTES

FOR		%

FOR		VOTES

AGAINST		%

AGAINST		VOTES

TOTAL		% of ISC

VOTED		VOTES

WITHHELD
RES 1FINANCIAL STATEMENTS213,045,73199.85%315,4360.15%213,361,16773.41%1,627,674
RES 2REMUNERATION REPORT208,944,14297.19%6,030,5402.81%214,974,68273.97%14,159
RES 3RE-APPOINT AUDITOR210,957,55798.13%4,028,5031.87%214,986,06073.97%2,781
RES 4AUDITORS REMUNERATION214,859,01099.94%128,1750.06%214,987,18573.97%1,656
RES 5FINAL DIVIDEND214,975,78399.99%11,7420.01%214,987,52573.97%1,316
RES 6RE-APPOINT W RUCKER187,014,05387.33%27,128,55312.67%214,142,60673.68%846,235
RES 7RE-APPOINT D BICARREGUI213,133,25499.53%1,016,8450.47%214,150,09973.68%838,742
RES 8RE-APPOINT B DURTESTE213,027,05699.48%1,123,0430.52%214,150,09973.68%838,742
RES 9RE-APPOINT A HENSEL-ROTH214,355,84599.71%626,4610.29%214,982,30673.97%5,915
RES 10RE-APPOINT V HOLMES207,177,11096.37%7,805,8163.63%214,982,92673.97%5,915
RES 11RE-APPOINT R LEITH214,335,58499.70%647,3420.30%214,982,92673.97%5,915
RES 12RE-APPOINT M LESTER208,627,95897.42%5,521,5212.58%214,149,47973.68%838,742
RES 13RE-APPOINT A SYKES208,630,10597.42%5,519,9942.58%214,150,09973.68%838,742
RES 14RE-APPOINT S WELTON208,628,97697.42%5,521,1232.58%214,150,09973.68%838,742
RES 15ALLOT SHARES205,572,58295.63%9,400,9834.37%214,973,56573.97%15,232
RES 16ALLOT EQUITY SECURITIES 1203,958,83495.25%10,174,9314.75%214,133,76573.68%855,032
RES 17ALLOT EQUITY SECURITIES 2193,601,17891.13%18,844,4178.87%212,445,59573.10%2,543,202
RES 18MARKET PURCHASES213,381,25299.38%1,327,8890.62%214,709,14173.88%279,656
RES 19GENERAL MEETING208,754,35997.10%6,231,9012.90%214,986,26073.97%2,581

Notes:

The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 290,631,993 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 3,733,333 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.