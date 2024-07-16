Intermediate Capital Group plc: Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the "Company")

16 July 2024

Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held this morning, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTION DESCRIPTION VOTES



FOR %



FOR VOTES



AGAINST %



AGAINST VOTES



TOTAL % of ISC



VOTED VOTES



WITHHELD RES 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 213,045,731 99.85% 315,436 0.15% 213,361,167 73.41% 1,627,674 RES 2 REMUNERATION REPORT 208,944,142 97.19% 6,030,540 2.81% 214,974,682 73.97% 14,159 RES 3 RE-APPOINT AUDITOR 210,957,557 98.13% 4,028,503 1.87% 214,986,060 73.97% 2,781 RES 4 AUDITORS REMUNERATION 214,859,010 99.94% 128,175 0.06% 214,987,185 73.97% 1,656 RES 5 FINAL DIVIDEND 214,975,783 99.99% 11,742 0.01% 214,987,525 73.97% 1,316 RES 6 RE-APPOINT W RUCKER 187,014,053 87.33% 27,128,553 12.67% 214,142,606 73.68% 846,235 RES 7 RE-APPOINT D BICARREGUI 213,133,254 99.53% 1,016,845 0.47% 214,150,099 73.68% 838,742 RES 8 RE-APPOINT B DURTESTE 213,027,056 99.48% 1,123,043 0.52% 214,150,099 73.68% 838,742 RES 9 RE-APPOINT A HENSEL-ROTH 214,355,845 99.71% 626,461 0.29% 214,982,306 73.97% 5,915 RES 10 RE-APPOINT V HOLMES 207,177,110 96.37% 7,805,816 3.63% 214,982,926 73.97% 5,915 RES 11 RE-APPOINT R LEITH 214,335,584 99.70% 647,342 0.30% 214,982,926 73.97% 5,915 RES 12 RE-APPOINT M LESTER 208,627,958 97.42% 5,521,521 2.58% 214,149,479 73.68% 838,742 RES 13 RE-APPOINT A SYKES 208,630,105 97.42% 5,519,994 2.58% 214,150,099 73.68% 838,742 RES 14 RE-APPOINT S WELTON 208,628,976 97.42% 5,521,123 2.58% 214,150,099 73.68% 838,742 RES 15 ALLOT SHARES 205,572,582 95.63% 9,400,983 4.37% 214,973,565 73.97% 15,232 RES 16 ALLOT EQUITY SECURITIES 1 203,958,834 95.25% 10,174,931 4.75% 214,133,765 73.68% 855,032 RES 17 ALLOT EQUITY SECURITIES 2 193,601,178 91.13% 18,844,417 8.87% 212,445,595 73.10% 2,543,202 RES 18 MARKET PURCHASES 213,381,252 99.38% 1,327,889 0.62% 214,709,141 73.88% 279,656 RES 19 GENERAL MEETING 208,754,359 97.10% 6,231,901 2.90% 214,986,260 73.97% 2,581

Notes:



The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.

Votes "For" include discretionary votes.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 290,631,993 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 3,733,333 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344