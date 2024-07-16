Genetic Technologies Ltd: Genetic Technologies Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, "Company", "GTG"), a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness, and serious disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Ziirsen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Company Secretary.



Mark is a globally experienced ASX and Nasdaq listed CFO and company secretary with more than 25 years' experience operating across life sciences, technology and consumer segments that include senior finance leadership roles with major ASX listed companies including Cochlear Limited, Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Coca-Cola Amatil Limited and Goodman Fielder Limited. More recently, in roles as an executive, interim or non-executive director he has been supporting emerging, technology-driven businesses scale, grow, transform and raise capital.

CEO, Simon Morriss, commented, "We are pleased to have Mark join our team. His extensive experience in leadership roles across multiple industries will add enormous value to our team".

Approved for release by the Board of Directors.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness, and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com

