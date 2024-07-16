Great Hope Publishing LLC: Publisher Offers Free E Books on Mental Health Issues of Suicide and Addiction

FREE online copies of author Jack Alan Levine's new book The Suicide Slide: Why Businesspeople Commit Suicide

Great Hope Publishing announced it is making available free digital copies of author Jack Alan Levine's new book The Suicide Slide: Why Businesspeople Commit Suicide at JackAlanLevine.com/ebooks

In his new book Levine takes a firsthand look at this mental health crisis and provides insight, explanations and hope for businesspeople dealing with the tragic thoughts of depression, anxiety and hopelessness leading to suicide.

Levine said, "There is a mental health crisis facing our society, it fuels suicides which destroys the hopes, dreams and futures of people and their families. I have a first-hand perspective as a business person on the issues and pressures facing people that could possibly lead to suicide".

These experiences, along with key insights highlighting the problem provides the answers, direction, guidance and hope that people who are struggling with this problem need. Levine added, "I want to see lives saved and people living up to their God-given potential and not missing out on the blessings of a joyful, happy life. It is my life mission to help people change their lives for the better".

Addressing the ongoing and rapidly growing mental health crisis of drug and alcohol addiction he is also making available free copies of his books My Addict Your Addict, and Addiction and Recovery Handbook with foreword by baseball great Darryl Strawberry and contributions from leading addiction experts in a variety of therapeutic areas (psychologists, psychiatrists, doctors, treatment center owners, addiction counselors, therapists, recovery program directors, sober home owners and family service professionals) including Dr. Jared Pingleton, psychologist, author and former Director of Counseling at Focus On The Family, David Jenkins psychologist and Director of the addiction counseling program at Liberty University. Philip Dvorak founder of Recovery Church movement. Dr. Adam Bianchini. Graham Barrett, Director of National Admissions for Family First Adolescent Services, Pat Manzo, President of Teen Challenge New England and New Jersey and a variety of other addiction experts.

All of Levine's books are available as a free download at: JackAlanLevine.com/eBooks

Great Hope Publishing LLC has been publishing high quality self-help, inspirational and motivational books since 2010. Great Hope has published 14 books from author Jack Alan Levine on faith, overcoming addiction, business and motivation. Levine's messages have reached across the country through his speaking at corporations, colleges, churches and conferences. His books have been endorsed and recommended by industry and business professionals and faith leaders. Great Hope Publishing is proud to be the exclusive publisher for Jack Alan Levine's books.

