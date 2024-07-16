Jugemu Labs, Inc.: Silicon Valley-Based AI×Web3 Startup 'Jugemu.ai' Raises $1 Million to Democratize Access to Generative AI; Launches First Application

Silicon Valley-based AI×Web3 startup Jugemu.ai, which has raised $1 million, announced the release of its first application, "Jugemu.ai web3 projects," on the 16th. Jugemu.ai aims to democratize access to generative AI, including models like ChatGPT and Claude, and plans to launch its L2 blockchain mainnet by the end of 2024. With a single subscription, users can access multiple AI models at a lower cost, ensuring data ownership while creating an AI ecosystem through token incentives.

Development of Jugemu L2 Blockchain for Generative AI

Jugemu.ai can be succinctly described as a "L2 Blockchain Project for Generative AI." The project is currently developing the Jugemu L2 Blockchain specifically for generative AI and aims to launch the mainnet by the end of this year. With a single, cost-effective subscription, users can access multiple cutting-edge AI models while ensuring data ownership and building a comprehensive AI ecosystem with transparency, security, and user-centric principles through token incentives.

Release of First Application of Jugemu.ai "Web3 Project" contents by Generative AI

On July 16, 2024, Jugemu.ai announced the launch of its first application. It allows users to view detailed information about web3 projects generated by AI, ask AI questions about these projects, and earn points through various interactions. Unlike many other generative AI services, Jugemu.ai ensures that user data, such as prompts and feedback, remains under the user's control and is not locked into individual AI providers. Tokens are used for executing generative AI functions, enabling providers to earn usage fees and expanding the Jugemu.ai ecosystem.

Powerful Endorsement from Mr. Fukukai of Flickshot: 'Building the Future of AI Together'

One of the investors who decided to invest in Jugemu.ai, Mr. Fukukai of Flickshot, provided a powerful endorsement, stating, "I am paying close attention to the rapid development of AI technology and the regulations and rule-making happening in various countries. I believe that Jugemu.AI's token incentives and AI community will significantly contribute to creating an environment where AI technology can be utilized safely and efficiently. I wholeheartedly support their efforts!"

