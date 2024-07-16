John Galt Solutions Announces Recipient of the Spring 2024 Scholarship

North Carolina State University Student?Katlyn?Swierczynski?Awarded Supply Chain Scholarship

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, is pleased to announce the recipient of its bi-annual scholarship is Katlyn?Swierczynski, a fourth-year student at North Carolina State University pursuing a degree in Supply Chain Management.

Twice a year since 2019, the John Galt Solutions Scholarship has proudly supported the next generation of supply chain leaders with a $10,000 scholarship to empower and support aspiring individuals pursuing undergraduate education in supply chain management. Following careful consideration and a rigorous selection process, the John Galt Solutions scholarship committee selected Katlyn?Swierczynski as the standout for her exceptional academic achievements, passion for supply chain, and strong commitment to making a positive impact on the industry.

In response to receiving the scholarship, Katlyn said: "Receiving the John Galt Supply Chain Scholarship is an incredible honor. I feel immensely grateful for the opportunity and this scholarship reinforces my belief that I'm on the right path to making a difference through supply chain. I am excited to leverage this support to build a career dedicated to impactful solutions and meaningful contributions in the workplace and my community!"?

"We are thrilled to support Katlyn and her educational pursuit," said Anne Omrod, Founder and CEO of John Galt Solutions. "This scholarship highlights the role of our community to help nurture talent and drive innovation in the industry. Katlyn's dedication and enthusiasm for the field are truly inspiring, and we are excited to support her career goals and educational journey."

The team at John Galt Solutions would like to extend its sincere congratulations to Katlyn?Swierczynski for this outstanding achievement and wishes her every success!??

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.

