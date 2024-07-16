Pathify / Path Education Inc.: Pathify Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security

Pathify Continues Customer Commitment to Information Transparency, Safety and Security

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Pathify, the leading digital engagement hub for higher education, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Systems and Organizational Control (SOC) 2 Type I examination. Conducted by Modern Assurance, the rigorous audit process affirms Pathify's information security practices, policies, procedures and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability and confidentiality.

The achievement of SOC 2 Type I compliance marks a significant milestone in Pathify's ongoing commitment to ensuring robust data security and business continuity for its growing roster of customers.

"We are extremely proud to announce our SOC 2 certification," said Chris Hagan, Pathify's Chief Technology Officer. "We have always ensured our platform's security, but this verification further validates we are doing all the right things to protect our customers' data."

SOC 2 is an auditing standard created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to evaluate an organization's controls related to information security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 Type I assesses an organization's systems, focusing on the design and implementation of these controls to ensure they meet the relevant trust services criteria.

"This successful SOC 2 Type I examination audit provides our customers with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we have in place are in line with industry standards and best practices," said Chase Williams, Pathify's Chief Executive Officer.

"This has set the groundwork for SOC 2 Type II certification, which we intend to pursue in 2025. Our customers can feel confident we are making every effort to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance," Hagan added.

In addition to SOC 2 Type I compliance, Pathify has also achieved a BitSight Security Rating of 760, significantly surpassing the industry average of 680. This score places Pathify in the top quartile of the education industry, highlighting the company's superior cybersecurity risk management and effectiveness.

These accomplishments underscore Pathify's pursuit of excellence in data security and its commitment to providing a secure, reliable platform for higher education institutions.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle - from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time - on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

Learn more at pathify.com.

