Award-Winning Excellence: HARMAN's Success in Quality and Delivery

Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / At HARMAN, our unwavering commitment to quality and delivery ensures we consistently meet the high expectations of our customers, partners, and employees. This dedication has been recognized through numerous awards from our Automotive customers, showcasing our excellence in both quality and delivery. These accolades not only honor our achievements but also inspire us to continually strive for innovation and improvement in everything we do. Let's take a closer look at the prestigious quality and delivery awards we've earned in the last year:

Geely Motors Best Delivery Performance Supplier Award: Out of more than 2,600 suppliers, HARMAN was selected as one of the ten outstanding suppliers of the year by Geely Motors, an achievement earned through the unremitting efforts and outstanding delivery performance of the Lynk & Co 08 vehicle in 2023 by our manufacturing team in Suzhou, China.

Geely Motors Supplier Excellence Award: Selected out of 100 suppliers, leading automotive manufacturer Geely Motors awarded our manufacturing team in Suzhou, China as an "Excellence Supplier" based on the launch and on-time delivery performance of Volvo's EX30 vehicle.

Geely Quality Excellence Award: Geely Motors also awarded our manufacturing team in Dandong, China its Quality Excellence Award for outstanding zero-kilometer and after-sales quality performance.

GM Infotainment Supplier of the Year: General Motors (GM) recognized HARMAN as a 2023 Supplier of the Year for a third time, thanks to our cross-functional teams. Evaluation criteria included performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM's values, and commitment to achieving GM's ambitious goals.

GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award: GM recently awarded HARMAN with two Supplier Quality Excellence Awards in Suzhou and Queretaro. This award recognizes GM's top performing supplier manufacturing locations that have met or exceeded stringent quality performance criteria for the 2023 calendar year.

Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award: Our manufacturing team in Pune, India was honored with the Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award, which recognizes the best management practices that drive organizational improvement.

Great Wall Motors Best Partner Award: HARMAN was selected out of more than 1,500 suppliers for Great Wall Motors' "Best Partner" award based on quality, delivery performance and professional problem-solving capabilities in Suzhou, China.

Harley Davidson Quality Award: Harley Davidson awarded HARMAN with this exclusive recognition for maintaining a flawless quality record throughout 2023 in Queretaro, Mexico.

Kia 5-Star Quality Award: Kia's 5-Star System quantitatively evaluates suppliers' level of quality, technology, and delivery level and HARMAN was awarded for outstanding quality in Queretaro, Mexico.

Maruti Suzuki Limited Performance Award: In Pune, India, HARMAN received this honor for the third consecutive year, a tremendous milestone which speaks volumes of our enduring partnership and mutual trust with our customer of more than five years.

Volvo Cars Quality Best Performance Award: HARMAN was honored with Volvo Cars' prestigious award for its outstanding support and commitment to delivering exceptional quality and services in Dandong, China.

These accolades reflect our relentless pursuit of excellence, the hard work of our team, and the trust our stakeholders place in us. We proudly highlight these awards and recognitions, which inspire us to aim for even greater achievements. Congratulations to our global HARMAN team for their impressive contributions-we look forward to continuing this journey of excellence together!

