AmeriServ Financial, Inc.: Ameriserv Financial Reports Earnings For The Second Quarter And First Six Months Of 2024

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported a second quarter 2024 net loss of $375,000, or $0.02 per diluted common share. This earnings performance represented a $188,000 decrease from the second quarter of 2023 when the net loss totaled $187,000, or $0.01 per diluted common share. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $1,529,000, or $0.09 per diluted common share. This represented a 15.1% increase in earnings from the six-month period of 2023 when net income totaled $1,328,000, or $0.08 per diluted common share. The following table details the Company's financial performance for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:





























Second

Quarter

2024

Second

Quarter

2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

















Net income (loss)

$ (375,000)

$ (187,000)

$ 1,529,000

$ 1,328,000 Diluted earnings per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.09

$ 0.08

Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the 2024 second quarter financial results: "Our community banking business continued to benefit from diversified revenue streams, with another quarter of strong revenue and profit contribution from our wealth management business. Total non-interest income represented 35% of total revenue for the first half of 2024. Both total average loans and deposits have grown this year, demonstrating the strength and loyalty of our customer base and helping to drive two consecutive quarters of net interest margin improvement. We believe that our balance sheet is well positioned for further quarterly net interest income growth through the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. Following our settlement with Driver Opportunity Partners in June, we do not expect to incur additional activism defense-related expenses, which amounted to $1.3 million and caused the net loss reported for the second quarter of 2024. However, our book value per share increased during the second quarter by 3.6% to $6.28, largely due to the accretive repurchase of our common stock from the activist investor."

All second quarter and six months of 2024 financial performance metrics within this document are compared to the second quarter and six months of 2023 unless otherwise noted.

The Company's net interest income in the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $235,000, or 2.6%, from the prior year's second quarter and, for the first six months of 2024, decreased by $1.0 million, or 5.4%, when compared to the first six months of 2023. The Company's net interest margin of 2.74% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.72% for the six months of 2024 represents a 15-basis point decrease for the quarter and a 24-basis point decline for the six months. The decrease reflects net interest margin compression which has been prevalent in the banking industry since the Federal Reserve began tightening monetary policy to control inflation and as the U.S. Treasury yield curve continues to be inverted. While the Company's net interest margin percentage in both time periods of 2024 compares unfavorably to last year, it did improve for a second consecutive quarter and is 11-basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2023. This improvement reflects the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates stable since July 2023 along with the impact of management's pricing of loans and deposits. The Company's provision for credit losses increased in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the 2023 second quarter but compares favorably to 2023 for the first six months of the year. Total non-interest income demonstrates a significant improvement in the second quarter of 2024 compared to last year's second quarter but is slightly lower than last year through six months. Total non-interest expense in both 2024 time periods is modestly higher than what was experienced in 2023. Overall, for the second quarter of 2024, non-interest income improvement was more than offset by unfavorable comparisons in all other major categories and resulted in the lower level of earnings compared to the second quarter of 2023. Earnings improvement for the six-month period in 2024 was driven by the favorable comparison in the provision for credit losses which more than offset a lower level of net interest income.

Total average loans in both the second quarter and first six months of 2024 are higher than the 2023 average by approximately $43.5 million, or 4.4%. So far in 2024, new loan originations have slightly exceeded payoff activity through six months and resulted in total loan volumes, on an end of period basis, remaining relatively consistent since December 31, 2023. Overall, total loans continue to be above the $1.0 billion threshold averaging $1.030 billion for the 2024 second quarter. The higher interest rate environment along with the higher average total loans outstanding resulted in total loan interest income improving by $1.4 million, or 11.1%, for the second quarter of 2024, and by $2.9 million, or 11.6%, for the six months of 2024 when compared to both time periods of last year.

Total investment securities averaged $256.6 million for the first half of 2024 which is $7.2 million, or 2.7%, lower than the $263.9 million average for the first half of last year. The decrease reflects management's strategy to allocate more cash flow from the securities portfolio to higher yielding loans while the Company controlled the amount of high cost overnight borrowed funds. Thus, new investment security purchases were primarily used to replace cash flow from maturing securities to maintain appropriate balances for pledging purposes related to public funds deposits. The improved yields for new securities purchases along with management's execution of a late December 2023 investment portfolio repositioning strategy caused interest income from investments to increase by $387,000, or 8.5%, in the first six months of 2024 compared to the same time-period in 2023. Overall, the 2024 first six-month average balance of total interest earning assets increased since last year's six-month average by $35.9 million, or 2.9%, while total interest income increased by $3.3 million, or 11.1%, since the first six months of 2023.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, through six months, total average deposits are $7.8 million, or 0.7%, higher compared to total average deposits in the first six months of 2023. The increase reflects the Company's successful business development efforts which more than offset a portion of the funds from the government stimulus programs leaving the balance sheet and greater pricing competition in the market to retain deposits because of the higher interest rates. The Company's core deposit base continued to demonstrate the strength and stability that it has had for many years. On June 30, 2024, total deposits grew by $12.0 million, or 1.0%, since December 31, 2023, demonstrating customer loyalty and confidence in AmeriServ Financial Bank. In addition to its loyal core deposit base, the Company has several other sources of liquidity, including a significant unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), overnight lines of credit at correspondent banks and access to the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The Company does not utilize brokered deposits as a funding source. The loan to deposit ratio averaged 88.5% in the second quarter of 2024, which indicates that the Company has ample capacity to continue to grow its loan portfolio and is well positioned to support our customers and our community during times of economic volatility.

Total interest expense increased by $1.9 million, or 32.3%, for the second quarter of 2024, and by $4.3 million, or 39.7%, for the six months of 2024 when compared to both time periods of last year, due to higher deposit and borrowings interest expense. Deposit interest expense was higher by $1.4 million, or 27.3%, for the quarter and by $3.4 million, or 36.7%, for the six months as the 2024 average volume of total interest-bearing deposits grew by $23.8 million, or 2.5%, for the quarter and by $26.3 million, or 2.7%, for the six months. The rising national interest rates in 2023 resulted in certain deposit products, particularly public funds, which are tied to a market index, repricing upward with the move in short-term interest rates causing interest expense to increase. Additionally, increased market competition resulted in the Company raising rates on certain shorter-term certificates of deposit to retain funds. Another factor contributing to net interest margin compression was an unfavorable deposit mix shift as the 2024 average of non-interest bearing demand deposits declined in both time periods by approximately $18.5 million, or 9.3%, while, as mentioned above, total interest-bearing deposits increased. For interest rate risk management purposes and to offset a portion of the unfavorable impact that rising funding costs are having on net interest income, management proactively executed $70 million of interest rate hedge transactions during 2023 to fix the cost of certain deposits that are indexed and move with short-term interest rates. Finally, the increasing trend in total deposit costs experienced since the Federal Reserve began to tighten monetary policy has slowed significantly in 2024 with the Federal Open Market Committee keeping the Fed Funds rate stable since July 2023. This slowdown in deposit costs has contributed to the previously mentioned recent improvement in the net interest margin. Overall, total deposit cost averaged 2.18% in the first half of 2024, which is 57-basis points higher than total deposit cost of 1.61% for the first half of 2023.

Total borrowings interest expense increased by $496,000, or 66.1%, in the second quarter of 2024 and by $911,000, or 56.5%, when compared to the first six months of 2023. The increase primarily results from the impact that the higher interest rates had on total borrowings cost. The Company's utilization of overnight borrowed funds so far in 2024 has been relatively consistent with the 2023 level in both time periods while the level of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank have increased. Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank averaged $49.3 million in the first half of 2024 which is $31.3 million, or 174.7%, higher than the $17.9 million average in the first half of 2023. Management's strategy to increase term advances to lock in lower rates than overnight borrowings due to the inversion in the yield curve has favorably impacted net interest income.

The Company recorded a $434,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 after recording a $43,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 which caused an increase in expense of $391,000. For the first six months of 2024, the Company recognized a $123,000 provision for credit losses recovery after recognizing $1.2 million of provision expense in the first six months of 2023, resulting in a net favorable change of $1.3 million. The increased provision in the second quarter of 2024 primarily reflects a $244,000 additional contribution to the reserve for a corporate AFS security that was established in the first quarter of 2024. The remainder of the increase to the provision in the second quarter of 2024 includes $183,000 of expense added to the provision for credit losses in the loan portfolio due to $12.7 million of loan growth experienced since March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses net recovery for the six-month timeframe reflects first quarter 2024 recoveries recognized in both the loan and securities portfolios which was described in the Company's first quarter 2024 press release.

Non-performing assets increased from $12.2 million at March 31, 2024 to $12.8 million at June 30, 2024 primarily due to one commercial real estate loan that is over 90 days past due. Non-performing assets are at 1.23% of total loans. The Company recognized net loan charge-offs of $332,000, or 0.06% of total average loans, in the first six months of 2024 compared to net loan charge-offs of $61,000, or 0.01% of total average loans, in the first six months of 2023. The allowance for loan credit losses at June 30, 2024 is $2.4 million, or 19.6%, higher than the allowance for loan credit losses at June 30, 2023. The increase since last year's second quarter end is due to the Company strengthening its allowance for loan credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2023. Overall, the Company continues to maintain solid coverage of both total loans and non-performing assets as the allowance for loan credit losses provided 114% coverage of non-performing assets and 1.41% of total loans at June 30, 2024.

Total non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024 increased by $510,000, or 13.2%, from the prior year's second quarter but declined by $50,000, or 0.5%, in the first half of 2024 when compared to the first half of 2023. The slight decrease for the six-month period is primarily attributed to the Company recognizing a $1.7 million gain in the first quarter of 2023 from AmeriServ Financial Bank selling all 7,859 shares of the Class B common stock of Visa Inc. There was no such gain this year. Wealth management fees improved by $270,000, or 9.7%, for the quarter and by $798,000, or 14.4%, for the six months due in part to a strong performance from our Financial Services division that resulted from new business growth. Also, the increase in wealth management fees reflects the improving market conditions particularly for equity securities as major market indexes continue their ascent to record highs in 2024. Overall, the fair market value of wealth management assets totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2024 and increased by $133.8 million, or 5.5%, since June 30, 2023. Other income is $194,000, or 40.5%, higher for the second quarter and $749,000, or 80.0%, higher for the first six months of 2024 due to a favorable adjustment to the fair market value of an interest rate swap related risk participation agreement as well as the recognition of a positive credit valuation adjustment to the market value of the interest rate swap contracts that the Company executed to accommodate the needs of certain borrowers while managing our interest rate risk position. These favorable adjustments totaled $422,000 for the six-month period and were impacted by the increase in interest rates since year-end 2023. Also favorably impacting other income was the Company recognizing a $250,000 signing bonus in the first quarter of 2024 that resulted from successful negotiations related to the renewal of an expiring contract with Visa. Finally, bank owned life insurance revenue (BOLI) increased by $96,000, or 20.0%, for the six months due to the receipt of a death claim.

Total non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 increased by $120,000, or 0.9%, when compared to the second quarter of 2023 and increased slightly by $21,000, or 0.1%, during the first half of 2024 when compared to the first half of 2023. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $678,000, or 4.5%, for the six months of 2024 due to the net impact of certain items within this broad category. Total salaries cost was down by $593,000, or 5.6%, after the Company incurred additional salary expense in 2023 related to a strategy to consolidate certain executive level positions in the wealth management business. This is part of our previously announced earnings improvement program and was designed to lower future employee costs, which is occurring in 2024. Also, total health care cost was $422,000, or 22.0%, lower compared to last year and reflects management's effective negotiations with our current health care provider that resulted in not having to recognize any premium costs in January 2024. These favorable items were partially offset by an increased level of incentive compensation by $383,000, or 78.5%, which corresponds to the strong performance of our wealth management division. Other expenses are $494,000, or 22.0%, higher for the six months of 2024 when compared to the first six months of 2023. The Company was required to recognize a settlement charge in connection with its defined benefit pension plan in the second quarter of 2024. The amount of the 2024 charge was $376,000. A settlement charge must be recognized when the total dollar amount of lump sum distributions paid from the pension plan to retired employees exceeds a threshold of expected annual service and interest costs in the current year. It is important to note that since the retired employees have chosen to take the lump sum payments, these individuals are no longer included in the pension plan. Therefore, the Company's normal annual pension expense will continue to be lower in the future. This was evident in 2023 and so far in 2024 as the Company has recognized a pension credit in both years. FDIC insurance increased by $205,000, or 68.3%, due to an increase in both the asset assessment base as well as the assessment rate. Data processing and IT expenses increased by $143,000, or 6.6%, in the first six months of 2024 due to additional expenses related to monitoring our computing and network environment.

Professional fees in both 2024 and 2023 were impacted by litigation and responses to the actions of an activist investor. These activist related costs amounted to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $1.5 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to activist costs of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $1.7 million for the first six months of 2023. As a result of a Cooperation and Settlement Agreement reached with activist investor Driver Opportunity Partners (Driver), which was described in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 14, 2024, the Company anticipates that it will not incur any further activist related costs in the second half of 2024.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $109,000 in the second quarter of 2024 and income tax expense of $374,000, or an effective tax rate of 19.7%, in the first six months of 2024, which compares to an income tax benefit of $61,000, in the second quarter of 2023 and income tax expense of $311,000, or an effective tax rate of 19.0%, for the first six months of 2023.

The Company had total assets of $1.4 billion, shareholders' equity of $103.7 million, a book value of $6.28 per common share and a tangible book value(1) of $5.45 per common share on June 30, 2024. Book value per common share increased by $0.22, or 3.6%, and tangible book value per common share increased by $0.19, or 3.6% since March 31, 2024, due largely to the Company's repurchase of 628,003 shares of common stock from Driver at a price of $2.38 in accordance with a Stock Purchase Agreement that is also described in the June 14, 2024, 8-K filing. Since these Driver shares were acquired at a price below tangible book value, the stock repurchase was accretive to AmeriServ shareholders. The Company continued to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed the regulatory defined well capitalized status as of June 30, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology, market conditions, dividend program, and future payment obligations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continuing," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy," or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in the financial markets, the level of inflation, and the direction of interest rates; volatility in earnings due to certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value; competition levels; loan and investment prepayments differing from our assumptions; insufficient allowance for credit losses; a higher level of loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated; material adverse changes in our operations or earnings; a decline in the economy in our market areas; changes in relationships with major customers; changes in effective income tax rates; higher or lower cash flow levels than anticipated; inability to hire or retain qualified employees; a decline in the levels of deposits or loss of alternate funding sources; a decrease in loan origination volume or an inability to close loans currently in the pipeline; changes in laws and regulations; adoption, interpretation and implementation of accounting pronouncements; ability to successfully execute the Earnings Improvement Program and achieve the anticipated benefits in the amounts and at times estimated; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; unanticipated effects to our banking platform; and the inability to successfully implement or expand new lines of business or new products and services. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause AmeriServ's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in AmeriServ's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AmeriServ's management and on currently available information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by AmeriServ on its website or otherwise. AmeriServ undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

_____________________________________________ (1)Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data) (Unaudited) 2024



















































1QTR

2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:





































Net income (loss)















$ 1,904



$ (375)



$ 1,529









































PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):





































Return on average assets

















0.55 %



(0.11) %



0.22 % Return on average equity

















7.51





(1.47)





3.00

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

















8.67





(1.70)





3.47

Net interest margin

















2.70





2.74





2.72

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans

















0.05





0.08





0.06

Efficiency ratio (3)

















86.60





100.33





93.35









































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





































Basic















$ 0.11



$ (0.02)



$ 0.09

Average number of common shares outstanding

















17,147





17,030





17,089

Diluted















$ 0.11



$ (0.02)



$ 0.09

Average number of common shares outstanding

















17,147





17,030





17,089

Cash dividends paid per share















$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.06



2023



















































1QTR

2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:





































Net income (loss)















$ 1,515



$ (187)



$ 1,328









































PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):





































Return on average assets

















0.45 %



(0.06) %



0.20 % Return on average equity

















5.85





(0.72)





2.55

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

















6.73





(0.82)





2.93

Net interest margin

















3.03





2.89





2.96

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans

















0.05





(0.02)





0.01

Efficiency ratio (3)

















79.58





101.55





89.76









































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





































Basic















$ 0.09



$ (0.01)



$ 0.08

Average number of common shares outstanding

















17,131





17,147





17,139

Diluted















$ 0.09



$ (0.01)



$ 0.08

Average number of common shares outstanding

















17,155





17,147





17,148

Cash dividends paid per share















$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.06



AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV --CONTINUED-- (Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data) (Unaudited) 2024



































1QTR

2QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:























Assets











$ 1,384,516

$ 1,403,438

Short-term investments/overnight funds













3,353



2,925

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses - securities













230,419



230,425

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income













1,026,586



1,039,258

Allowance for credit losses - loans













14,639



14,611

Intangible assets













13,705



13,699

Deposits













1,176,578



1,170,359

Short-term and FHLB borrowings













60,858



85,495

Subordinated debt, net













26,695



26,706

Shareholders' equity













103,933



103,661

Non-performing assets













12,161



12,817

Tangible common equity ratio (1)













6.58 %

6.47 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio













13.10



12.77

PER COMMON SHARE:























Book value











$ 6.06

$ 6.28

Tangible book value (1)













5.26



5.45

Market value (2)













2.60



2.26

Wealth management assets - fair market value (4)











$ 2,603,493

$ 2,580,402



























STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:























Full-time equivalent employees













304



310

Branch locations













16



16

Common shares outstanding













17,147,270



16,519,267

























































2023



























1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:























Assets $ 1,345,957

$ 1,345,721

$ 1,361,789

$ 1,389,638

Short-term investments/overnight funds

4,116



3,366



3,598



4,349

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses - securities

238,613



232,259



229,335



229,690

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income

980,877



988,221



1,002,306



1,038,401

Allowance for credit losses - loans

12,132



12,221



12,313



15,053

Intangible assets

13,731



13,724



13,718



13,712

Deposits

1,131,789



1,127,569



1,129,290



1,158,360

Short-term and FHLB borrowings

69,124



72,793



85,568



85,513

Subordinated debt, net

26,654



26,665



26,675



26,685

Shareholders' equity

105,899



103,565



101,326



102,277

Non-performing assets

4,599



5,650



5,939



12,393

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

6.92 %

6.74 %

6.50 %

6.44 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio

14.17



14.00



13.72



13.03

PER COMMON SHARE:























Book value $ 6.18

$ 6.04

$ 5.91

$ 5.96

Tangible book value (1)

5.38



5.24



5.11



5.16

Market value (2)

3.05



2.54



2.65



3.24

Wealth management assets - fair market value (4) $ 2,354,498

$ 2,446,639

$ 2,385,590

$ 2,521,501



























STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:























Full-time equivalent employees

308



315



308



307

Branch locations

17



17



17



17

Common shares outstanding

17,147,270



17,147,270



17,147,270



17,147,270

























































_________________________________________________ NOTES: (1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release. (2) Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the share is traded on the last business day of the corresponding reporting period. (3) Ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by tax equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income. (4) Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 2024









































1QTR

2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE INTEREST INCOME





























Interest and fees on loans











$

13,776

$ 14,003

$ 27,779 Interest on investments















2,448



2,507



4,955 Total Interest Income















16,224



16,510



32,734































INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits















6,199



6,389



12,588 All borrowings















1,278



1,246



2,524 Total Interest Expense















7,477



7,635



15,112































NET INTEREST INCOME















8,747



8,875



17,622 Provision (recovery) for credit losses















(557)



434



(123) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY) FOR CREDIT LOSSES















9,304



8,441



17,745































NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Wealth management fees















3,266



3,059



6,325 Service charges on deposit accounts















293



293



586 Net realized gains on loans held for sale















10



59



69 Mortgage related fees















29



48



77 Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares















0



0



0 Bank owned life insurance















337



240



577 Other income















1,012



673



1,685 Total Non-Interest Income















4,947



4,372



9,319































NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits















7,117



7,108



14,225 Net occupancy expense















791



730



1,521 Equipment expense















386



391



777 Professional fees















1,002



2,094



3,096 Data processing and IT expense















1,159



1,142



2,301 FDIC deposit insurance expense















255



250



505 Other expenses















1,154



1,582



2,736 Total Non-Interest Expense















11,864



13,297



25,161































PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)















2,387



(484)



1,903 Income tax expense (benefit)















483



(109)



374 NET INCOME (LOSS)











$

1,904

$ (375)

$ 1,529











































2023









































1QTR

2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE INTEREST INCOME





























Interest and fees on loans











$

12,276

$ 12,609

$ 24,885 Interest on investments















2,298



2,270



4,568 Total Interest Income















14,574



14,879



29,453































INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits















4,189



5,019



9,208 All borrowings















863



750



1,613 Total Interest Expense















5,052



5,769



10,821































NET INTEREST INCOME















9,522



9,110



18,632 Provision (recovery) for credit losses















1,179



43



1,222 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY) FOR CREDIT LOSSES















8,343



9,067



17,410































NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Wealth management fees















2,738



2,789



5,527 Service charges on deposit accounts















266



280



546 Net realized gains on loans held for sale















26



38



64 Mortgage related fees















33



34



67 Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares















1,748



0



1,748 Bank owned life insurance















239



242



481 Other income















457



479



936 Total Non-Interest Income















5,507



3,862



9,369































NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits















7,175



7,728



14,903 Net occupancy expense















772



713



1,485 Equipment expense















415



422



837 Professional fees















1,308



1,907



3,215 Data processing and IT expense















1,078



1,080



2,158 FDIC deposit insurance expense















125



175



300 Other expenses















1,090



1,152



2,242 Total Non-Interest Expense















11,963



13,177



25,140































PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)















1,887



(248)



1,639 Income tax expense (benefit)















372



(61)



311 NET INCOME (LOSS)











$

1,515

$ (187)

$ 1,328











































AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

























2024

2023

2QTR

SIX

MONTHS

2QTR

SIX

MONTHS Interest earning assets:





















Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income $ 1,029,662

$ 1,029,752

$ 986,111

$ 986,302 Short-term investments and bank deposits

3,359



3,786



3,727



4,051 Total investment securities

256,541



256,643



261,769



263,882 Total interest earning assets

1,289,562



1,290,181



1,251,607



1,254,235























Non-interest earning assets:





















Cash and due from banks

14,460



14,516



16,612



16,512 Premises and equipment

18,733



18,492



17,299



17,394 Other assets

82,272



81,645



74,608



74,853 Allowance for credit losses

(14,924)



(15,518)



(13,332)



(12,739) Total assets $ 1,390,103

$ 1,389,316

$ 1,346,794

$ 1,350,255























Interest bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing deposits:





















Interest bearing demand $ 222,639

$ 222,827

$ 225,260

$ 225,993 Savings

120,126



120,337



129,672



131,096 Money market

313,056



311,350



303,950



300,776 Other time

326,765



326,824



299,913



297,215 Total interest bearing deposits

982,586



981,338



958,795



955,080 Borrowings:





















Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings

28,325



30,985



24,967



32,843 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

50,670



49,298



18,209



17,949 Subordinated debt

27,000



27,000



27,000



27,000 Lease liabilities

4,466



4,335



3,206



3,241 Total interest bearing liabilities

1,093,047



1,092,956



1,032,177



1,036,113























Non-interest bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits

180,468



179,999



198,984



198,431 Other liabilities

13,911



14,024



10,720



10,709 Shareholders' equity

102,677



102,337



104,913



105,002 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,390,103

$ 1,389,316

$ 1,346,794

$ 1,350,255

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 2024









































COMMON

STOCK

TREASURY

STOCK

SURPLUS

RETAINED

EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME

TOTAL Balance at December 31, 2023

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,364

$ 58,901

$ (19,976)

$ 102,277 Net income



0



0



0



1,904



0



1,904 Exercise of stock options and stock option expense



0



0



8



0



0



8 Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



(131)



(131) Adjustment for unrealized loss on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(241)



(241) Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



630



630 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(514)



0



(514) Balance at March 31, 2024

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,372

$ 60,291

$ (19,718)

$ 103,933 Net loss



0



0



0



(375)



0



(375) Treasury stock, purchased at cost



0



(1,511)



0



0



0



(1,511) Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



2,177



2,177 Adjustment for unrealized loss on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(119)



(119) Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



71



71 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(515)



0



(515) Balance at June 30, 2024

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 59,401

$ (17,589)

$ 103,661

2023









































COMMON

STOCK

TREASURY

STOCK

SURPLUS

RETAINED

EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME

TOTAL Balance at December 31, 2022

$ 267

$ (83,280)

$ 146,225

$ 65,486

$ (22,520)

$ 106,178 Net income



0



0



0



1,515



0



1,515 Exercise of stock options and stock option expense



1



0



106



0



0



107 Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



0



0 Adjustment for unrealized gain on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



449



449 Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



(655)



(655) Cumulative effect adjustment for change in accounting principal



0



0



0



(1,181)



0



(1,181) Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(514)



0



(514) Balance at March 31, 2023

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,331

$ 65,306

$ (22,726)

$ 105,899 Net loss



0



0



0



(187)



0



(187) Exercise of stock options and stock option expense



0



0



12



0



0



12 Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



0



0 Adjustment for unrealized loss on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(2,560)



(2,560) Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



916



916 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(515)



0



(515) Balance at June 30, 2023

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,343

$ 64,604

$ (24,370)

$ 103,565 Net income



0



0



0



647



0



647 Exercise of stock options and stock option expense



0



0



11



0



0



11 Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



0



0 Adjustment for unrealized loss on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(2,700)



(2,700) Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



316



316 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(513)



0



(513) Balance at September 30, 2023

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,354

$ 64,738

$ (26,754)

$ 101,326 Net loss



0



0



0



(5,321)



0



(5,321) Exercise of stock options and stock option expense



0



0



10



0



0



10 Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



1,688



1,688 Adjustment for unrealized gain on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



6,019



6,019 Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



(929)



(929) Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(516)



0



(516) Balance at December 31, 2023

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,364

$ 58,901

$ (19,976)

$ 102,277

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO, AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data) (Unaudited)

The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio", and "tangible book value per share". This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in their analysis of the Company's performance or, management believes, facilitate an understanding of the Company's performance. We also believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends.

2024











































1QTR





2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY



































Net income (loss)













$ 1,904





$ (375)

$ 1,529







































Average shareholders' equity















101,997







102,677



102,337

Less: Average intangible assets















13,708







13,701



13,705

Average tangible common equity















88,289







88,976



88,632







































Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)















8.67 %





(1.70) %

3.47 %























































1QTR





2QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY





























Total shareholders' equity













$ 103,933





$ 103,661

Less: Intangible assets















13,705







13,699

Tangible common equity















90,228







89,962

































TANGIBLE ASSETS





























Total assets















1,384,516







1,403,438

Less: Intangible assets















13,705







13,699

Tangible assets















1,370,811







1,389,739

































Tangible common equity ratio















6.58 %





6.47 %































Total shares outstanding















17,147,270







16,519,267

































Tangible book value per share













$ 5.26





$ 5.45









































































2023











































1QTR





2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY



































Net income (loss)













$ 1,515





$ (187)

$ 1,328







































Average shareholders' equity















105,092







104,913



105,002

Less: Average intangible assets















13,734







13,727



13,731

Average tangible common equity















91,358







91,186



91,271







































Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)















6.73 %





(0.82) %

2.93 %















































































1QTR

2QTR



3QTR

4QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY





























Total shareholders' equity

$ 105,899

$ 103,565

$ 101,326





$ 102,277

Less: Intangible assets



13,731



13,724



13,718







13,712

Tangible common equity



92,168



89,841



87,608







88,565

































TANGIBLE ASSETS





























Total assets



1,345,957



1,345,721



1,361,789







1,389,638

Less: Intangible assets



13,731



13,724



13,718







13,712

Tangible assets



1,332,226



1,331,997



1,348,071







1,375,926

































Tangible common equity ratio



6.92 %

6.74 %

6.50 %





6.44 %































Total shares outstanding



17,147,270



17,147,270



17,147,270







17,147,270

































Tangible book value per share

$ 5.38

$ 5.24

$ 5.11





$ 5.16









































































