Movella, a leading provider of full-stack solutions for digitizing movement, today announced it has enhanced its Xsens MTi inertial sensor modules for autonomous machines and edge AI applications. The Xsens MTi sensors can be easily integrated with the NVIDIA Jetson platform for edge AI and robotics, offering full compatibility with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, and NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716567003/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The highly compact Xsens MTi sensors, also called "IMU", are renowned for their high accuracy, reliability, and low latency, even under adverse conditions. They provide industrial-grade, real-time measurements of motion, orientation, and global position (GNSS), which are critical for navigating and controlling a wide range of mobile robots and smart automation applications, whether aerial, land-based, or subsea. Offering compatibility with the powerful AI capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson platform, the Xsens MTi inertial sensors will help customers bring their intelligent and autonomous systems faster to the market.

The easy integration of NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules with Xsens MTi sensors will help enable more intelligent and efficient autonomous systems. Movella is a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN).

"The mobile robot market is undergoing massive growth and transformation as autonomous platforms such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) get widely adopted indoors and outdoors. Collaborating with NVIDIA on the Jetson platform integration has helped us advance the use of Xsens MTi sensors in mobile robotics and edge AI," said Meindert Zeeuw, Director of the "Automation Mobility" Line of Business at Movella. "The seamless integration of Xsens MTi's precise and real-time data with NVIDIA Jetson's accelerated computing capabilities will help innovators further in developing systems that can navigate, perceive, and interact with their environments with even more accuracy and agility."

This integration highlights the momentum of the industrial inertial sensor market, particularly in logistics (autonomous robots, autonomous vehicles) and sea-based (ROV/AUV) applications. This segment has a projected 16% CAGR expected from 2021 to 2027, reaching an estimated value of USD 1.1 billion. Movella's work underscores the industry's rapid innovation and adoption of industrial inertial sensors, positioning the company to drive transformative advancements in intelligent automation within industrial applications.

About Movella

Movella is a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement. Movella serves the automation mobility, entertainment and health sports markets. Movella's innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as ABB Marine, Hewlett Packard, Kongsberg, Clearpath Robotics, Toyota, Siemens, Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix and more than 500 sports organizations, Movella is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit www.movella.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716567003/en/

Contacts:

Amitabh Sharan

amitabh.sharan@movella.com