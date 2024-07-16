Bottomline Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Insider Risk Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

For the fourth consecutive year, Bottomline obtains strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact

Portsmouth, N.H., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it named Bottomline the 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Insider Risk Management, 2024. Bottomline, with its comprehensive technology for Insider Risk Management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, the vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. In addition to a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Insider Risk Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix, the evaluation provides strategic information for users to assess different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Aiyaz Ahmed Shaik, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Bottomline's Insider Risk Management solution captures and replays user activities across diverse infrastructures, including both legacy and modern applications, encompassing on-premises data centers, SaaS applications, private/public clouds, and hybrid setups. The non-invasive network sniffing solution has a unique analytic engine that combines behavior profiles, business rules and machine learning models for advanced threat detection and data loss prevention (DLP) while ensuring employee privacy. The solution combines monitoring, behavior analysis, and analytics to provide protection from threats of any size."

"With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Bottomline has been positioned amongst the 2024 technology leaders in the global Insider Risk Management market," adds Aiyaz.

Bottomline's Insider Threat Management (ITM) solution empowers organizations to proactively monitor data and user behavior across business-critical systems and applications in real time, analyze the information, and support investigations with screen-by-screen record-and-replay functionalities, plus a wide variety of other tools.

"Fighting internal threats looks different today than it did just a few years ago, supporting both legacy and modern applications, encompassing on-premises data centers, SaaS applications, private/public clouds, and post covid hybrid/work from home policies," said Dalit Amitai, Head of Risk Solutions at Bottomline. "We are delighted to lead the prestigious SPARK Matrix: Insider Risk Management 2024 for another year," Dalit continued. "Valuable customer feedback has driven our investment in technology, improving our position in the matrix and providing banks and businesses with a vital layer of fraud protection."

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 30 years of experience, moving more than $10 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $142 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline and the Bottomline logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. SPARK Matrix is a trademark of Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/.

