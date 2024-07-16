Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Access Control Market to Be Worth $19.6 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Access Control Market by Offering (Hardware {Biometric Devices, Electronic Locks, Other}, Software {Cloud, On-premise}, Services), End User (Residential, Commercial {Retail, IT & Telecom, Other}, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031,' the access control market is projected to reach $19.6billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the access control market is driven by the rising demand for advanced access control devices, growing safety & security concerns related to unauthorized access, and the increasing number of smart home projects around the world. However, the high initial costs of deployment limit the adoption of access control systems, restraining the growth of this market.

Furthermore, organizations' increasing preference for cloud-based access control systems and the growing use of wireless access controls are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in the access control market. However, low awareness regarding advanced security solutions in developing countries and data security & privacy issues are major challenges in the access control market.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), the growing utilization of smartphones for access control, and the increasing use of contactless biometric access control devices are prominent trends in the access control market.

The access control market is segmented by offering (hardware {biometric devices [fingerprint recognition, face recognition, iris recognition, and voice recognition], cards [smart cards, proximity cards, and card readers], electronic locks & doors, controllers, hybrid devices}, software {cloud-based, on-premise}, and services {consulting services, deployment & integration services, and maintenance & support services}), end user (residential, commercial {retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, hospitality, education, government, healthcare, and transportation & logistics}, and industrial {pharmaceutical, military & defense, aerospace, manufacturing, mining & construction, energy & utilities, and other industrial end users}), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on offering, the access control market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of over 56.0% of the access control market. The hardware segment comprises biometric devices, cards, electronic locks & doors, controllers, and hybrid devices. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of access control systems for safeguarding offices, government buildings, airports, hospitals, and military facilities, growing urbanization, and the increasing number of smart homes & apartments.

In addition, the increasing deployment of access control systems for more comprehensive and efficient security is expected to drive the growth of this segment. For instance, in February 2023, San Diego International Airport deployed Identiv's comprehensive, end-to-end access control ecosystem, including Hirsch Velocity Software and its Velocity Vision Video Management System (VMS), under a single Graphical User Interface (GUI).

Based on end user, the access control market is broadly segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial end users. In 2024, the commercial segment is expected to account for the largest share of over 52.0% of the access control market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing implementation of access control systems across government facilities, the growing use of smart cards in the hospitality sector, and the increased adoption of enterprise-level access control solutions.

In addition, the increasing deployment of access control systems for office spaces to bolster the security of entrances supports the growth of this segment. In August 2023, HID Global Corporation (U.S.), the global leader in trusted identity solutions, partnered with Ghelamco Group (Belgium), an international real estate investor and developer, to standardize HID's mobile and physical access control solutions across its prestigious projects in Warsaw, Poland.

Based on geography, the access control market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of over 44.0% of the access control market. APAC's large market share is attributed to the region's rapidly developing economies, consistent technological advancements in access control solutions, increased use of access control systems at airports and railway stations, and the increasing deployment of access control systems across government agencies for tracking employee attendance.

For instance, in March 2022, IDEMIA (France), the global leader in Identity technologies, announced plans to provide biometric solutions to Singapore's Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 2 (T1 and T2) to elevate the passenger experience, particularly in the immigration process.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the access control market are Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Identiv, Inc. (U.S.), Suprema Inc. (South Korea), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Germany), Genetec Inc. (Canada), NEC Corporation (Japan), Assa Abloy (Sweden), dormakaba International Holding AG (Switzerland), Allegion plc (Ireland), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Thales (France), IDEMIA (France), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Anviz Global Inc. (U.S.) and Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China).

Scope of the Report:

Access Control Market Assessment-by Offering

Hardware Biometric Devices Fingerprint Recognition Face Recognition Iris Recognition Voice Recognition Cards Smart Cards Proximity Cards Card Readers Electronic Locks & Doors Controllers Hybrid Devices

Software Cloud-based On-premise

Services Consulting Services Deployment & Integration Services Maintenance & Support Services



Access Control Market Assessment-by End User

Residential

Commercial Retail BFSI IT & Telecom Hospitality Education Government Healthcare Transportation & Logistics

Industrial Pharmaceutical Military & Defense Aerospace Manufacturing Mining & Construction Energy & Utilities Other Industrial End Users



Access Control Market Assessment-by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Switzerland Sweden Denmark Norway Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



