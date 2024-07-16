SkyQuest Technology: Animal Health Market is Expected to Surpass USD 117.48 Billion Mark by 2031; Rising Awareness Regarding Animal Health Among Pet Owners Driving Market Development | SkyQuest

WESTFORD, Mass., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global, Animal Health Market size was valued at USD 58.28 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 63 billion in 2023 to USD 117.48 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2024- 2031).

Animal health refers to the overall healthcare services and products associated with the care of animals. Rising pet ownership and growing spending on animal healthcare are forecasted to be prime factors driving animal health demand outlook. Growing use of companion animals and rising investments in the development of new veterinary care products are also slated to provide new opportunities for animal health companies going forward. The global animal health market is segmented into animal type, product, distribution channel, end use, and region.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/animal-health-market

Animal Health Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 63 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 117.48 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Animal Type, Product, Distribution Channel, End Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Animal health awareness remains prime focus for all market players Key Market Opportunities Adoption of precision animal husbandry practices Key Market Drivers Growing demand for preventive healthcare measures for animals will drive animal health market

Segments covered in Animal Health Market are as follows:

Animal Type Production Animals (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Sheep & Goats, Fish), Companion Animal (Dog, Cat, Horse, Others)

Product Biologics (Vaccines [Modified/ Attenuated Live,Inactivated(Killed), Other Vaccines], Other Biologics), Pharmaceuticals (Parasiticides, Anti-Infectives, Anti -Inflammatory, Analgesics, other), Medicinal Feed Additives, Diagnostics (Consumables, Reagents and Kits,Instruments and Devices), Equipment & Disposables (Critical care Consumables, Anesthesia equipment, Temprature Management Equipment, Rescue & Resuscitation Equipment, Research Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment), Others (Veterinary Telehealth, Veterinary Software, Livestock Monitoring)

Distribution Channel Retail, E-Commerce, Hospital/Clinic Pharmacy

End-Use Veterinary Reference Laboratories, Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics and Others



Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/animal-health-market

Pharmaceutical Products to Promote Animal Health Estimated to Bring in Major Revenue

Pharmaceuticals and drugs play a crucial role in the regulation of animal health, and this is why this segment is the most lucrative for all companies. The growing diversity of animal diseases and rising demand for better treatment options are projected to bolster the demand for animal health pharmaceutical products in the future. High investments in the development of novel animal health drugs and pharmaceuticals are also estimated to help market growth via this segment going forward.

Meanwhile, rising awareness regarding animal health and the growing demand for preventive healthcare among pet owners is projected to make the diagnostic segment a highly attractive one. Development of novel animal health diagnostic solutions and services to promote preventive healthcare adoption among animals should be the prime focus of new companies entering the animal health market.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/animal-health-market

Adoption of Precision Animal Husbandry Practices to Promote Demand of Animal Health

Rapidly increasing global population has led to a high demand for food products and animal-based food products are a key part of people's diet. Growing number of people moving toward livestock farming to satisfy the surging demand for meat, dairy, and other animal-based food products will also bolster the importance of animal health among livestock farmers. Livestock segment is estimated to emerge as the most opportune one for new as well as established animal health companies in the future.

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics Forecasted to Spearhead Animal Health Demand

Most pet owners take their animals to veterinary clinics and hospitals for their primary as well as tertiary animal health needs. Growing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics around the world is expected to help this segment account for a dominant share of the global animal health market.

New companies should focus on the diagnostics and veterinary clinics/hospitals segments to maximize their business scope and compete with leading animal health providers.

Related Reports:

Animal Nutrition Market

Animal Wound Care Market

Animal Feed Market

Animal Diagnostics Market

Livestock Care & Treatment Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/animal-health-market-is-expected-to-surpass-usd-117-48-billion-mark-by-2031-rising-awareness-regarding-animal-health-among-pet-owners-driving-market-development--skyquest-302198057.html