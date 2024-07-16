Marcia-Elizabeth C. Favale: 'Leading Innovation and Inclusion' Debuts With 10 Cutting-Edge Strategies to Design the Future

Marcia Favale, Finance and Tech Trailblazer, Teaches Empowerment Through Innovation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / The year of 2024 has been identified by Trend Hunter as the one in which artificial intelligence (AI) changes your life, job and potential, and there are tens of thousands of projects underway. Leaders and executive teams are looking for ideas and inspiration. Transformative innovator Marcia Favale wants them to go further to empower their people to create and celebrate breakthroughs together. Her book, Leading Innovation and Inclusion, with a foreword written by premier innovator and CEO of Clearbrook Elliott W. Wislar, spotlights 10 strategies that leaders and executive teams can use now to embrace disruption and design the future together.

Leading Innovation and Inclusion

"Genius knows no boundaries," asserts Favale. With over 25 years in finance, she has held executive roles at top firms including Merrill Lynch, UBS, and Brevan Howard. Favale's expertise disrupted the financial crisis when she served as a senior advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. There, she designed and implemented the $30-billion Burden-Sharing Restructuring Framework, an international benchmark. Favale is also an inventor and tech entrepreneur with over 15 global patents. She was most recently interviewed by The Asana Times on forging a culture of risk-taking.

Praise for Leading Innovation and Inclusion

"As an innovator introducing sweeping changes to a system affecting all citizens of a country-with wider implications across continents-Marcia Favale answered the call for help from a prime minister and flew 6,000 miles to be that unforgettable leader."

--Bhavana Smith, Founder & CEO of Until There Are Nine, and Pay and Promotion Equity Advocate

"If you're one step away from the next great invention or disruption, Marcia's guidance will give you all the courage you need!"

--Greg Morley, Cultural Competency Thought Leader and Advisor

"Marcia says, 'Fear of diversity destroys us.' Strong words that ring true, and through leading by vivid example, she shows us what is possible across industries and across continents as the innovator that others call in the middle of the night."

--BE Alink, CEO, Founder and Inventor, The Alinker

"Marcia Favale holds self-awareness in such high regard that she took rare time and space to walk six hours a day to complete the Camino de Santiago, a pilgrimage that dates back to the 9th century. As she writes, 'unwaveringly to reach a destination that does not entail a bonus or applause, just a commitment to bring balance.'"

--M. Najeeb Ahmad and Scott R. Willett, Ph.D., Principals, Pennington

"This book is a must-read and a roadmap for becoming an intentional, inclusive leader!"

--Michael A. Byron, Managing Director, Byron Diversity Business Consulting

"Marcia Favale is a top deal maker in inclusive partnerships that influence great change."

--Paul Wolfe, Human First Leadership Advocate

