Voices Sponsors Ad Age Small Agency Conference and Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Voices is thrilled to announce it is a supporting sponsor for Ad Age's Small Agency Conference and Awards this year. As the world's leading voice over marketplace and a partner to numerous advertising and creative agencies, Voices is excited to support the industry's only conference and award show recognizing small shops doing outstanding creative work.

The Small Agency Conference offers workshops, case studies, and discussions designed to explore and inspire small agencies to create strong work for clients and build successful businesses. The event wraps up with the annual Small Agency Awards, honoring independent agencies for their creative work, business success, and workplace culture.

"At Voices, we believe that creativity and innovation thrive in all settings, whether in large agencies or small, independent teams. But in such a competitive industry it can be difficult for smaller shops to compete with giants," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications. "We are thrilled to sponsor an awards show that honors these talented teams and highlights their contributions to the creative community."

Agencies around the world highly value Voices for its ability to streamline the hiring process of voice actors. Voices merges the personalized touch of a talent agency with the power of a tech company; from smaller, one-off voice over projects to large scale localization and globalization of ad campaigns and videos, Voices understands the needs of agencies and excels at delivering top-notch results quickly and effortlessly.

Representatives of Voices will be attending the conference taking place in Boston on July 23 and 24. For more insights into the world of voice over, visit www.voices.com.

