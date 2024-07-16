Elastocalorics have the potential to replace current air conditioning and heating systems, offering significant energy savings when paired with technologies such as photovoltaics. From pv magazine Germany A team from Saarland University in Germany has secured funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Pathfinder program to develop elastocalorics heating and cooling technology as an alternative to heat pumps and air conditioning systems. The €4 million ($4. 36 million) EIC Pathfinder Challenge research project aims to develop a prototype for decentralized room air conditioning within three ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...