Pharmaceutical Inspection Machines Market Set to Reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 7.6% | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical inspection machines market is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2024 to USD 1.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth is driven by increased use of inspection systems by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, regulatory mandates for inspection checkpoints, and rising pharmaceutical outsourcing in emerging markets. The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, machine learning, and AI is further enhancing market expansion. However, challenges include high initial investment costs and complexities in integrating inspection machines into existing processes. Major players in this market include Körber AG, Mettler-Toledo, Omron Corporation, and Cognex Corporation, with North America leading in market share due to significant R&D investments and a robust pharmaceutical industry. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by expanding manufacturing capabilities and outsourcing trends.

Market Segmentation by Component

The market is categorized by component into inspection systems and software. The inspection systems segment includes vision inspection systems, X-ray inspection systems, leak detection systems, metal detectors, combination systems, checkweighers, and other types of inspection systems. In 2023, inspection systems held the largest market share and are expected to maintain this dominance through 2029, thanks to advancements in machine vision and AI, alongside the rising production of biologics, biosimilars, and pharmaceutical outsourcing.

Market Segmentation by Type

By type, the market is divided into fully automated inspection systems, semi-automated systems, and manual systems. The fully automated segment was the leading category in 2023, primarily due to higher throughput rates, improved inspection accuracy, increased detection capabilities, and compliance with strict regulatory standards.

Market Segmentation by Packaging Type

Regarding packaging types, the pharmaceutical inspection machines market is segmented into ampoules & vials, syringes, blister packaging, bottles, and other packaging formats. The ampoules & vials segment dominated in 2023 and is projected to see substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by a greater implementation of inspection machinery for these containers. Additionally, the rising demand for vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and biologics is fueling production in this area.

Market Segmentation by Formulation

In terms of formulation, the market is categorized into oral, parenteral, and other formulations. The oral segment includes tablets & capsules, oral solutions, suspensions/syrups, and other types. The parenteral formulation segment led the market in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly, driven by increasing demand for injectable drugs and the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Market Segmentation by End User

By end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and CROs & CDMOs. The pharmaceutical companies segment was the largest in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, reflecting the rising use of inspection machines for quality assurance and the urgent need to address counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global pharmaceutical inspection machines market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2023, North America led the market due to factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory requirements (including FDA regulations), significant investment in pharmaceutical R&D, and the presence of major pharmaceutical firms. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029, supported by favorable government policies, growing contract manufacturing, increased production of generic drugs, and the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Key Players in the Market

Key players in the pharmaceutical inspection machines market include Körber AG (Germany), Mettler-Toledo (Switzerland), Omron Corporation (Japan), Cognex Corporation (US), Stevanato Group (Italy), and Antares Vision S.P.A (Italy), among others. These companies are pursuing both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches and acquisitions, to maintain their leadership positions in the market.

Körber AG: Market Leader

Körber AG (Germany) leads the pharmaceutical inspection machines market through strategic partnerships, continuous innovation, and significant R&D investments. The company focuses on collaborations to increase its market share. For example, in December 2023, Körber AG partnered with Franz Ziel GmbH (Germany) to enhance its expertise in cleanroom technology for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. This partnership complements Körber's existing inspection and packaging solutions. Additionally, Körber's commitment to R&D and its extensive service network ensure exceptional customer support, solidifying its leading position in the market.

Mettler-Toledo: Innovative Leader

Mettler-Toledo (Switzerland) is a prominent player in the pharmaceutical inspection machines market, known for its innovative product launches. In September 2022, the company introduced high-quality X-ray technology, including the DXD and DXD+ dual energy detector, to identify difficult-to-detect foreign contaminants. Mettler-Toledo also prioritizes strong customer relationships through extensive training and support programs, ensuring optimal product utilization, which reinforces its leadership in the market.

Omron Corporation: Diverse Portfolio

Omron Corporation (Japan) ranks among the top players in the pharmaceutical inspection machines market as of 2023. The company has a diverse portfolio that spans industrial automation, electronic components, automotive parts, social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Omron's strength lies in its advanced inspection machines that ensure product quality and safety. The company invests in developing innovative sensors, robotics, and AI to enhance inspection accuracy and efficiency. With a robust global distribution network and extensive service capabilities, Omron provides excellent customer support and rapid response times.

