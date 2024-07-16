LocalizeOS Named a Finalist in Acclaimed Inman Innovator Awards 2024

The AI-powered real estate platform, LocalizeOS, has been recognized by Inman for 'Most Innovative Use of AI'.

LocalizeOS , the AI tool built for real estate, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a 2024 finalist for the Inman Innovator Awards in the category 'Most Innovative Use of AI'. The esteemed Innovator Awards celebrate companies, individuals, and technologies that enhance productivity, efficiency, and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals. LocalizeOS' nomination highlights its commitment to helping real estate agents, teams, and brokerages excel at scale by engaging a limitless number of buyers using proactive AI technologies.

LocalizeOS leverages advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to provide an unparalleled customer experience for both agents and home buyers. This accolade places the company among a distinguished group of innovators, including entrepreneurs, data scientists, marketers, and teams dedicated to revolutionizing the real estate industry.

"Since day one, we have made it our mission to challenge the status quo in the industry and set new standards for efficiency," states Omer Granot , CEO of LocalizeOS. "This nomination reflects the hard work and commitment of LocalizeOS to provide real estate agents, teams, and brokerages world-class solutions to excel at scale by putting technology to work for them. We are confident that our technology will continue to drive significant advancements and redefine how real estate transactions are conducted."

LocalizeOS's recent accolades also include four new badges from G2 (Leader, Easiest to Do Business With, High Performer, and Users Love Us), the leading platform for software reviews, and a spot on T3 Sixty's Tech 200 list in the AI category-awards that further solidify the company's position as a leader in real estate AI technology.

The winners of the Inman Innovator Awards will be announced at Inman Connect Las Vegas, happening July 29th-30th. For more information about LocalizeOS, visit localizeos.com .

About LocalizeOS :

LocalizeOS is an AI-powered SMS text solution that enables real estate brokerages, teams, and agents to reach, qualify, and follow up with an unlimited number of home buyers. Headquartered in New York City and operating across NYC, D.C. Metro Region, Chicago, and South Florida, we empower real estate agents, teams, and brokers to amplify their reach beyond human capabilities and create new opportunities.

