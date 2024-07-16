The "Ireland Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flourishing e-commerce sector in Ireland is forecasted to undergo a robust growth phase, with projections indicating an 8.79% increase in annual terms which is set to propel the market to reach US$17.4 billion in 2024. The compelling narrative of growth is not limited to the short term; between 2024 and 2028, the sector is anticipated to maintain a steadfast Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.66%. This progression is expected to amplify the Gross Merchandise Value from US$16.0 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$23.3 billion by 2028, highlighting a lucrative market trajectory.

Detailed Insights Across E-commerce Verticals

In-depth analysis within the report showcases the enriching market potential across varied Business-to-Consumer (B2C) verticals, including but not limited to Retail Shopping, Travel Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, plus Healthcare and Wellness. Furthermore, the report meticulously details e-commerce market sharing by leading organizations, sales channels ranging from Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, to Consumer to Consumer, and highlights consumer spending patterns via an array of payment instruments. The product also meticulously dissects niche trends like live streaming engagement models and cross-border purchases, providing a holistic understanding of the e-commerce landscape in Ireland.

Consumer Behavior and Market Share Analysis

The report goes beyond generic figures, offering nuanced insights into consumer behavior, such as card abandonment rates, product return rates, and e-commerce spending per capita. Additionally, a detailed evaluation of the e-commerce market share held by dominant players across various verticals is provided, equipping stakeholders with a granular understanding of competitive standings. The meticulous segmentation by device usage, including mobile versus desktop, operating systems, and city-tier demarcation, further refines the overview of Ireland's e-commerce market.

Anticipated Market Developments and Strategic Implications

Irish enterprises and global investors alike will find this report instrumental in mapping out the contours of strategic planning, given its extensive dissection of forecasted trends and underlying drivers. The comprehensive market segmentation allows for targeted approaches, tapping into specific e-commerce avenues and consumer demographics, fostering informed decision-making processes.

Professionals looking to grasp a deeper understanding of Ireland's e-commerce market dynamics, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and strategize effectively will find indispensable insights in the report's rigorous analysis and future forecasts. The e-commerce industry in Ireland presents a landscape rife with opportunity for expansion and innovation, poised to shape the future of digital commerce in the region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $23.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Ireland

