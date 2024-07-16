Metallicus: Gesa Credit Union Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

Exploring Blockchain Use Cases for Enhanced Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain, a foundational Layer 0 blockchain, today announced Gesa Credit Union's enrollment in its Banking Innovation Program. This move signifies Gesa Credit Union's proactive approach to investigating blockchain technology's potential and harnessing Metallicus' expertise to elevate its technological prowess.

"Gesa Credit Union joining our Banking Innovation Program signifies a crucial advancement in our quest to innovate the financial sector with blockchain technology," expressed Frank Mazza, Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "We're eager to collaborate with Gesa Credit Union, offering them the tools and resources to champion innovation and navigate the ever-shifting financial landscape.

"We are excited to join the Banking Innovation Program and partner with Metal Blockchain, along with other credit unions, to explore enhancements through blockchain technology. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering a superior experience to our members," commented Andrew Chung, CIO at Gesa Credit Union.

The Banking Innovation Program by Metal Blockchain enables institutions like Gesa Credit Union to navigate and adopt customized blockchain solutions, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while addressing their distinct operational demands. Drawing on Metallicus' unparalleled blockchain expertise and a distinguished advisory board, the program offers innovation workshops, fintech partnerships, R&D grants, and bespoke development, positioning participants to lead and innovate within the dynamic financial sector.

The Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program is designed to support financial institutions' journey into blockchain technology at no cost. With a focus on tackling use cases around Digital Identity, Single Sign-On (SSO), Private Subnets, Tokenization of Assets, and more, the program equips participants with the tools and resources needed to drive profitability, lower costs, reduce risks, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

Financial institutions keen on participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting bizdev@metallicus.com.

About Metal Blockchain:

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain's infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

About Gesa Credit Union:

Gesa Credit Union is one of Washington's largest credit unions, with over $5.5 billion in assets, and over 290,000 members strong. Gesa is a full-service financial institution that offers a complete array of consumer, mortgage, and business products and services. Headquartered in Richland, Washington, Gesa operates 31 branches, loan centers, full-service student-operated campus branches at Washington State University, and 13 student-operated high school branches across Washington state. The Gesa Community Foundation, established in 2022, further supports Gesa's ongoing commitment to local communities and charitable giving. For more information, visit Gesa.com.

