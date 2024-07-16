Enable Me LLC: Globally Unique VELA Mammography Chair, Offered by Enable Me, is an Exciting New High-Tech Tool in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

See the VELA Mammography Chair in action for the first time in Booth 208 at the Florida Radiological Association and Radiology Business Management Association Annual Conference in Orlando July 19-21.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / The technologically-advanced, clinically designed VELA Mammography Chair, offered by Enable Me, a VELA Medical company, is an exciting new tool in the fight against breast cancer that provides a stable base for better imaging, a safer, less stressful exam for the patient, and fewer elbow, shoulder and back injuries suffered by mammographers.

"Because we believe women deserve to have access to the very best and latest healthcare technology, we are on a mission to have safe seated mammography become the norm in the U.S.," declared Mike Laky, president of Enable Me, the national leader in safe seated mammography technology. "Based on feedback and testimonials from existing users nationwide, we believe the VELA Mammography Chair is the newest tool in the fight against breast cancer that has the potential to provide better outcomes for the patient, her family, the technologist, and the chief risk officer."

See the VELA Mammography Chair in action for the first time in Booth 208 at the Florida Radiological Association and Radiology Business Management Association Annual Conference in Orlando July 19-21.

VALUE AND BENEFITS OF THE VELA MAMMOGRAPHY CHAIR

Safe seated mammography using the clinically designed VELA appliance, an FDA Approved Class One Medical Device, is trending in the U.S. for its many benefits, including, but not limited to:

The chair can be electrically raised or lowered by the technologist with a handheld remote to effectively position the patient on a stable platform that can result in clearer imaging

The Mammography Quality Standards Act, which becomes effective September 10, requires clear imaging as a critical component of ongoing accreditation

The four, four-inch rubber wheels can be locked to secure the patient in place, eliminating the need for the radiologist to hold the patient during the exam and improving image quality by reducing the risk of patient movement

Thus, the device can be an element in improved employee retention in a profession already experiencing staff decline by lessening wrist, elbow, shoulder and back injuries to the mammographer

Reduced risk of injury from faints or falls from the standing procedure, which also can injure the technologist and result in costly litigation and reputational harm

The chair can be leaned forward for positioning at the machine if needed, and declines 22 degrees for biopsies

Safer, speedier and more convenient patient movement from the waiting room to the exam room and to discharge, assisting in increasing workflow. improved top line and device ROI (again with less risk of falling)

The appliance is essential for women who are elderly, disabled, obese, use a cane or walker, or are in recovery from stroke or another medical procedure

The compound fabric material and appliance construction and engineering meet the healthcare sector cleaning and sanitary requirements

*****

Contact

Andrew Bowen, APR

ab@clearviewcom.com

Mobile: 404-822-3309

SOURCE: Enable Me LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com