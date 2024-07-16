Longi has announced plans to produce its new hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) 2. 0 solar cells at a 12. 5 GW facility in Xixian New Area, Shaanxi province. Longi said its HPBC 2. 0 cell technology, launched in early 2024, is now ready for mass production. It said it plans to invest about CNY 3. 21 billion ($442 million) in a new project in Xixian New Area, Shaanxi province. The "Longi Green Energy Photovoltaic (Xixian New Area) Phase I" facility will have an annual HPBC 2. 0 cell capacity of 12. 5 GW. The project is scheduled to start production by the end of this year, with full operations ...

