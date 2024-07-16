Membrane Microfiltration Market Set to Surge at 4.7% CAGR, projected to Reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Organizations within the subject market tend to use photocatalysts. This provides better precision to membrane filtration solutions. This helps the market to grow, as the accuracy of the outcome is more assured.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global membrane microfiltration market is advancing sluggishly to moderately, with a CAGR of 4.7%. With this advancement, the market valuation, which was at US $1.3 billion in 2022, is forecasted to reach US $2 billion by 2031.

Different companies have installed large wastewater treatment plants, as per the guidelines of other countries' governments. Due to strict laws and regulations related to wastewater treatment, the demand for filtration membranes has been increasing, which is a major driving force for the market.

The emergence of biosimilars is another key market driver driving the subject market. High retention depth filters are required in the sector, which surges the demand for filtration membranes. Thus, this is a key market force helping the market grow.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The global membrane microfiltration market can be segmented into two verticals: the type of material used and the applications of membranes. Cross-flow membranes are the integral market segments that have gained rising popularity.

The main reason behind this is their durability. The longer lifespan of these membranes surges demand for the said market, thereby driving the subject market.

PES membrane filters are also integral to the subject market segment. The main reason behind this is these membranes' high flow rate and great strength. This lowers maintenance costs, which surges demand for long-lasting applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

In the PTFE membrane filters market segment, membrane versatility generates demand in different market verticals. This creates a constant demand for these membranes, a market-driving force for the segment.

Biopharmaceutical processing is the subject market segment that constantly requires different membranes. As the medical field continually searches for new medicines, frequent filtration is needed, creating the demand for the market segment.

Membrane Microfiltration Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2023-2031 Base Year? 2020-2022 Size in 2022 US$ 1.3 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 2.0 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.7 % No. of Pages 242 Pages Segments covered By Material Type, By Application, By Region

Regional Profile

North America's food and beverage industry requires extensive water filtration and purification. The pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors in the region also require membranes for filtration. Due to this, North America is significantly contributing to the global membrane microfiltration market. It has also been forecasted that it will be the market leader in the upcoming decade.

Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France are major European countries that create a surge for low-pressure membranes. Due to this, they are contributing substantially to the subject market. Furthermore, Europe is a major shareholder in the global landscape of the subject market.

Due to strict environmental and sanitation laws being implemented in Asian countries, the Asia-Pacific region is also considered to contribute substantially to the growth of the subject market.

Key Developments in the Membrane Microfiltration Market

In May 2020, Filtration Group acquired Oxyphen. This strategic move has helped the organization to expand within the market. Due to this, a niche can be created to exploit and gain a competitive edge in the competitive landscape of the global membrane microfiltration market.

In October 2020, Guo Chu Technology introduced innovative electrolytic membranes. This innovation helped the organization control corrosion in the metallurgical industry. Thus, the cross-industrial approach enhances the subject market growth.

In January 2021, Pall Corporation launched the Supralon hydraulic and lube oil filter element range. This innovation helps the organization reduce energy consumption in filtration and proves cost-effective for the business.

Competitive Landscape

Some key players have created a decisive niche within the global membrane microfiltration market. Due to their strong presence, fierce competition can be seen in the subject market.

Pall Corporation is a key market player, producing a wide range of air breathers, backwash filters, cabin air filters, ceramic filters, and many more.

Merck KGaA is another key player that operates in the healthcare sector, life science, and electronics market. It offers filtration solutions for small-scale labs and large-scale medical testing units. Further, it also produces semiconductors and other display solutions.

Key Players

Pall Corporation (Sub. Of Danaher)

Alfa Laval AB

Merck KGaA

CITIC Envirotech Ltd.

3M

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Lydall Inc.

Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

GEA Group AG

Synder Filtration Inc.

Market Segmentation

Material Type

Cross Flow Membranes PES Membrane Filters PP Membrane Filters PVDF Membrane Filters PTFE Membrane Filters PEEK Membrane Filters Polyimide Membrane Filters Cellulose Membrane Filters

Direct Flow Membranes

PES Membrane Filters PP Membrane Filters PVDF Membrane Filters PTFE Membrane Filters PEEK Membrane Filters Polyimide Membrane Filters Cellulose Membrane Filters



Biopharmaceutical Processing

Water Treatment

Dairy & Food Processing

Chemical

Others

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

