Feelgoodz Partners With the Beverly Hills Hotel to Launch Exclusive Sustainable Flip Flops

GARNER, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Feelgoodz, a pioneering footwear brand celebrated for its dedication to sustainability and comfort, proudly announces a new collaboration with Dorchester Collection's legendary Beverly Hills Hotel. This partnership has led to the creation of exclusive, custom-branded Beverly Hills Hotel flip flops, now available exclusively at the hotel's retail store.

Feelgoodz Custom Women's Flip Flop for The Beverly Hills Hotel

Feelgoodz Custom Signature Women's Flip Flop for The Beverly Hills Hotel. Crafted of 100% natural rubber from Thailand and shown in one of The Beverly Hills Hotel signature colors.

The new men's and women's flip flops are crafted from Feelgoodz's signature natural rubber, featuring the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel logo on the footbed. This collection perfectly combines timeless style with eco-friendly comfort.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Beverly Hills Hotel on a collaboration that highlights both our custom branding expertise and our dedication to sustainability," said Kyle Berner, Feelgoodz Founder.

The Beverly Hills Hotel has long been an emblem of Hollywood's glamorous golden age, and this partnership reflects its dedication to offering guests thoughtfully crafted and unique offerings. The custom flip flops align seamlessly with the hotel's aesthetic and values, providing a luxurious yet planet-friendly alternative to traditional footwear.

The custom-branded flip flops are now available for purchase exclusively at the hotel's Signature Shop. Guests can enjoy the luxury of The Beverly Hills Hotel at home while making a positive impact on the planet with every step they take.

"It's been a pleasure working with Feelgoodz to create custom flip-flops for The Beverly Hills Hotel which showcase the signature colors of our beloved property," said Dania Garcia, the hotel's Retail and Merchandising Manager. "We're so excited to share this new product with guests and locals alike in our Signature Shop."

About Feelgoodz: Feelgoodz is a leader in sustainable, artisan-crafted footwear and accessories. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical production, Feelgoodz supports rural artisan partners across Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal, and Turkey. Feelgoodz remains steadfast in its mission to offer eco-friendly alternatives that enrich lives and preserve the planet. Discover more at www.feelgoodz.com.

About The Beverly Hills Hotel: For over a century The Beverly Hills Hotel has been the spot for Hollywood's brightest lights. She greets you like a movie star from the moment you step onto the red carpet and enter the grand lobby. Welcome to the legacy.

