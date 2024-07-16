MYCOM OSI launches Assurance Cloud availability in AWS Marketplace

LONDON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced that EAA Assurance Cloud, its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering for Service Assurance is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The EAA Assurance Cloud is MYCOM OSI's flagship SaaS offering, enabling CSPs to accelerate their time to market for consumer and enterprise services, and achieve differentiated network performance and improve customer experience. The SaaS model additionally unlocks commercial benefits that lower the total cost of ownership of a multi-domain, multi-vendor Service Assurance system.

MYCOM OSI has developed a highly efficient and differentiating SaaS control plane on AWS Cloud that delivers the EAA Service Assurance Portfolio (comprising Network Performance and Fault Management, Service Quality Management, Automation and AI Analytics) applications. MYCOM OSI's deep expertise in Service Assurance, combined with the capabilities and flexibility of the AWS Cloud, has enabled MYCOM OSI to provide its customers with a truly differentiated SaaS offering.

"CSPs across the telecom industry are seeking flexible and efficient mission-critical solutions to keep pace with evolving network and service complexities," said Dirk Michel, SVP for SaaS and Digital Technology at MYCOM OSI. "By accessing the Assurance Cloud SaaS offering through AWS Marketplace, customers can easily integrate with our proven Service Assurance and AI-based capabilities, taking a significant step towards achieving end-to-end digital and cloud transformation goals. Our existing customers can also streamline their procurement process and optimize their cloud spending by moving to or renewing their Assurance Cloud contracts through AWS Marketplace."

EAA Assurance Cloud is now generally available in AWS Marketplace globally. For more information on MYCOM OSI and its EAA Assurance Cloud offering, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-rr3gdlfxmpjxa.

For information on MYCOM OSI and its Service Assurance offerings please visit www.mycom-osi.com. To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI, click here or contact the team at info@mycom-osi.com.

