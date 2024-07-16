BrightRock Gold Corp. Issues Update to Shareholders on Corporate Developments for 2024

BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC), a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine," Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," located about 60 miles from Phoenix, Arizona, is pleased to present an update on ongoing corporate actions.

On the Corporate Action Side, BrightRock will prioritize the following over the next six months.

Status of Audits : BrightRock is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed the audit of the Company's financial statements for the periods ending December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, ( Click for Report Of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 2021 & 2022 ) and are currently working on the preparation of the December 31, 2023 audited financial statements. Once the Company's audited financial Statements have been completed and subsequent interim period reviews, the Company intends filing a Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with the Company's Goal is to become a fully Reporting Issuer in 2024.

Cash on Hand/Funding : The company is currently in ongoing discussions with accredited investors, including both private individuals and institutional entities, and have received a significant number of offers. Nevertheless, up until now, we have not received or agreed to any offer that we consider to be a just assessment of the asset. We are aware of the worth of this asset and we expect it to be accurately reflected in any prospective offer we consider. Currently, CEO Mac J. Shahsavar and his family are still providing financial support for BrightRock and its main project, Midnight Owl.

FINRA, Name and Ticker Symbol Change : In Q4 2023 , BrightRock received notification from FINRA, requesting that the Company file missing financial reports with the SEC, from 2000 to 2006. Due to this deficiency, the Company voluntarily withdrew its application with FINRA requesting a Name and Symbol Change. The Company has since discussed this matter with our auditors and are actively working towards a solution to correct this deficiency. Once this deficiency is corrected we will resubmit to FINRA.

Potential Share Reductions/Buybacks/Shareholder Value Generation : Chairman and CEO has bought back 787,953 shares at a cost of $290,994.00 on the open market since February 2023. With the share price returning to 52-week lows, Insiders may do further buybacks via the open market. Furthermore, BrightRock will amend the terms of a portion of the convertible notes outstanding from a fixed price of .005 per share to 0.08 per share for the debt incurred during 2023. BrightRock is also exploring several options for share reductions, and will keep investors updated as we make progress. Share Reduction option will not include any Reversal of the Stock.

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng BrightRock's Chairman and CEO, stated, "The company intends to become more interactive with the shareholder base in the near future, beginning with an interview opportunity brought to us by JRC StockTalk Live Stream. We will share additional information via our company channels as soon as we obtain it."

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 5040 acres, or 244 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

