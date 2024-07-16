Pure Lithium Wins Start Up Coup de Coeur Award at World Materials Forum for Battery Ready Lithium Metal Electrode

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Pure Lithium Corporation, a disruptive Boston-based lithium metal battery technology company, is pleased to announce it has won the 2024 WMF Start Up Coup de Coeur Award at the World Materials Forum in Paris.

Pictured (L-R): Pure Lithium Founder and CEO Emilie Bodoin, Stephane Mangin, Professor at Universite de Lorraine and Steering Committee Member at the World Materials Forum, Bronwyn Fox, Chief Scientist at CSIRO, WMF Founder and Vice Chair Victoire de Margerie, Martina Merz, Board of Directors AB Volvo, Supervisory Board Siemens AG, Rio Tinto Non-Exec Director, Shareholder Council Carl-Zeiss-Foundation

Pure Lithium was chosen from a field of 13 dynamic nominees in the materials space, including some extraordinary start-ups. The prize recognized Pure Lithium's production of a battery-ready lithium metal electrode from readily available lithium salts, what we call Brine to Battery. This electrode goes directly into our lithium metal vanadium battery, reducing costs, increasing performance and enabling local supply chains.

The jury was composed of industry leaders, academics and scientists, including WMF Founder and Vice Chair Victoire de Margerie, Shirley Meng, University of Chicago professor and Chief Scientist at the Argonne Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science; Chairman & CEO Boston Metal Tadeu Carneiro, BASF President of Petrochemicals Hartwig Michels, TotalEnergies President of Refining & Chemicals Bernard Pinatel and I-Pulse Co-Founder Laurent Frescaline.

Pure Lithium Co-Founder and CEO Emilie Bodoin commented:

"We're delighted that such a prestigious group has recognized our revolutionary technology. To be honored by this esteemed jury of experts is extremely validating. We have a lithium metal electrode production technology that dramatically reduces costs, and together with our lithium metal vanadium battery technology, we will bring to market a next-generation battery that is beyond lithium-ion in performance and safety. Eliminating graphite, nickel and cobalt is disruptive for the industry, and will galvanise the energy transformation. We couldn't be more pleased that, yet another group of industry-leading innovators have acknowledged that."

The World Materials Forum Start Up and Scale Up challenges serve as a global platform for forward-thinking companies to present their technologies and contribute to shaping the future of materials science. It recognizes businesses that have a sizable impact on the use of materials (smarter, less, and longer) and a demonstrated breakthrough with new materials or new processes.

We would like to extend our gratitude to Victoire de Margerie, WMF Chairman Philippe Varin, the WMF selection committee and the entire team at the WMF for this recognition.

To learn more about how Pure Lithium is revolutionizing battery production, go to:

https://www.purelithium.io/

Contact:

Amalie Mundt, Director of Corporate Development

amundt@purelithium.io

SOURCE: Pure Lithium

View the original press release on accesswire.com