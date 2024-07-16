Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

David Chétrit appointed as CEO of Kudelski Security



16.07.2024





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - July 16th 2024 - The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced the appointment of David Chétrit as CEO of Kudelski Security, the Group's cybersecurity division. David Chétrit succeeds Jacques Boschung. Mr. Jacques Boschung has decided to leave the company to focus on other endeavors. We thank him and extend our best wishes. Over the past eight years, David Chétrit has served in various management roles at the Group, including most recently as Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA for Kudelski Security. Mr. Chétrit has been a driving force in growing Kudelski Security's EMEA business to become the leading player that it is today. In his new capacity, Mr. Chétrit will work closely with Mr. André Kudelski to drive profitable growth and international expansion as well as developing synergies with other entities of the Group. He will focus on organizational priorities and agility, including the advancement of AI-powered Kudelski Security offerings to increase the detection and response time to cyber threats. David Chétrit holds a Master's degree in Engineering from the Ecole Nationale d'Ingénieurs de Tarbes, as well as a Master of Business Administration from HEC Paris. He has more than 20 years of experience in general management and sales business development roles in the technology and telecom industries. About the Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com. Contacts Marc Ausoni

Kudelski Group

Senior Vice President - Internal Audit and Investor Relations

+41 21 732 05 49

ir@nagra.com Marc Demierre

Kudelski Group

Director Corporate Communications

+41 79 190 17 09

marc.demierre@nagra.com



