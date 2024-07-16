Airmatic Compressor Systems Inc.: Airmatic Compressor Systems Acquires Cleveland Compressor Service to Expand National Reach

Acquisition of CCS Expands Airmatic's Service Excellence in the Compressed Air Industry to Ohio, Eastern Pennsylvania, Upstate New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

CARLSTADT, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Airmatic Compressor Systems (Airmatic), the leading provider of compressed air, nitrogen and containerized solutions in New Jersey, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cleveland Compressor Service (CCS). This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Airmatic Compressors National expansion, now extending its reach to include Ohio, Eastern Pennsylvania, Upstate New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. This move will enable Airmatic to deliver its customer-focused approach to compressor systems, service, and maintenance to a broader customer base in the Midwest.

William Vowteres - President & CEO Airmatic Compressor Systems

"CCS has built a strong reputation for its trustworthiness, industry expertise and customer-focused approach to compressor sales and maintenance service in Ohio," said William Vowteras, President and CEO of Airmatic Compressor Systems. "Their values align perfectly with our belief to deliver superior products, support and value with sudden, reliable and efficient service. Together, we will continue to provide our customers with the service experience they deserve."

A family-owned business since 1975 with a pledge to their employees to remain so, Airmatic Compressor Systems supplies, installs and services air compressors, air dryers, nitrogen systems and vacuum pumps to support American industries. Airmatic distributes the world's best industrial compressor systems from Kaishan Compressor USA and Mikropor America Air Dryer. And with a proven commitment to deliver sudden, reliable and efficient service, Airmatic is a service leader of all major brands including Sullair, Quincy, Ingersoll-Rand and Atlas Copco. This dynamic combination, along with the company culture and values, makes Airmatic the superior choice for air compressors, nitrogen, vacuum and containerized systems in the United States.

"We have been incredibly fortunate to serve and support such outstanding customers in the Cleveland area. This acquisition by Airmatic Compressor Systems will enable us to serve them even better and faster," said Matt Portman, Owner of Cleveland Compressor Service. "This partnership not only strengthens our capabilities but also enhances the level of service we can provide, ensuring continued success for our valued clients."

"Airmatic was founded with the mission to exclusively focus and service the needs of the compressed air industry," said Vowteras. "We believe in earning trust by providing excellent experiences for our employees and customers. We believe that providing an excellent experience is to do things that others can't or won't do and to help our customers get on with their lives."

"I'm thrilled that the CCS trusted and personable industry reputation will grow even stronger under the Airmatic brand. We are more passionate and excited to innovate the compressor market in Ohio through this meaningful acquisition."

If you have any questions or need further information, please feel free to reach out to us at info@airmaticcompressor.com or visit https://airmaticcompressor.com.

About Airmatic Compressor Systems

Airmatic Compressor Systems is the leading provider of compressed air, nitrogen, vacuum and containerized solutions. Headquartered in New Jersey, Airmatic covers the entire lifecycle and rapid service of mission-critical air compressor, nitrogen and vacuum systems. For additional info, visit airmaticcompressor.com

About Cleveland Compressor Service (CCS)

Cleveland Compressor Service provides compressed air and vacuum solutions, serving the Cleveland area. Founded in 2014, they are known for their trustworthy and customer-first approach to industry and system expertise.

Contact Information

Garett Springer

Director of Marketing, Airmatic Compressor Systems

gspringer@airmaticcompressor.com

800.864.7621 Ext. 2260

SOURCE: Airmatic Compressor Systems Inc.

