The German government has granted €4. 6 billion ($5 billion) for 23 green hydrogen projects, while BP has revealed separate plans to develop a 100 MW green hydrogen installation in Germany. The German government said it has granted funding decisions for 23 hydrogen projects, following EU approval. These projects are part of the third Hy2Infra wave of the IPCEI Hydrogen (Important Projects of Common European Interest) program, which the EU Commission approved in February 2024. The funded projects cover the entire hydrogen value chain, including up to 1. 4 GW of hydrogen production capacity powered ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...