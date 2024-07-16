The "Italy Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity in Italy is projected to exceed 250 MW on full build, nearly doubling the current existing capacity in the country. This expansion reflects the increasing demand for data infrastructure within Italy.
Milan, Rome, and Arezzo currently dominate the existing data center capacity in Italy, serving as key hubs for the country's data services. Approximately 98% of the upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Milan, underscoring its strategic importance as the primary location for data center development in Italy.
Emerging data center locations include Rome and Arezzo, indicating a growing focus on expanding data infrastructure beyond Milan and into other significant regions. This growth and expansion in data center capacity highlight Italy's commitment to enhancing its digital infrastructure to meet rising data demands.
This database (Excel) product covers the Italy data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 48 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 12 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Ancona, Arcene, Arezzo, Bologna, Frosinone, Massarosa, Milan, Padua, Palermo, Pavia, Perugia, Piacenza, Pisa, Rome, Trento, Treviso, Turin, Venice
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (48 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (IT4 or AVALON 3)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (12 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- APPLiCO Digital Lab
- Aruba
- ASCO TLC
- AtlasEdge
- BT Italia
- Caldera21 (CDLAN
- Compass Datacenters
- CSI PIEMONTE
- Data4 Group
- Digital Realty
- Elmec Informatica
- Eni
- Equinix
- EXE.IT SRL SB
- Fastnet
- Fastweb
- Irideos
- IT Gate
- Itnet
- MIX
- Naquadria
- Nehos
- NS3
- Open Hub Med
- Rack One
- Retelit
- Seeweb
- STACK Infrastructure
- Telecom Italia
- Unidata
- University of Trento
- Covi Costruziono, Dedagroup
- GPI ISA
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vianova
- Vitali
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dmxh8
