Nanterre, 16 July 2024
VINCI Airports - Traffic at 30 June 2024
- Passenger traffic rose 8.2% in the second quarter compared with 2023 (7.5% excluding Edinburgh and Budapest)
- Passenger traffic rose sharply in Edinburgh and Budapest, the two airports that joined the VINCI Airports network in June
In the paragraphs below, except where otherwise indicated, variations refer to traffic levels in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the second quarter of 2023.
Almost 81 million passengers travelled through airports in the VINCI Airports network this quarter, rising 8.2% compared to 2023 (1.8% higher than in 2019). After April figures slightly lower than the 2019 level, passenger traffic rebounded in May and June, outpacing 2019 levels.
This very good Q2 performance is due in particular to sustained traffic growth in the network's European airports. The high proportion of bank holidays in May this year boosted flights to holiday destinations in southern Europe, which attracted large numbers of passengers, served by capacity increases among low-cost airline companies. In Portugal, passenger numbers continued to grow at a rapid pace for the great majority of airports and for all flight-length segments. Funchal airport (Madeira) even recorded historic passenger numbers for a month of May (up 52 % vs 2019). In France, traffic rose to record levels for May at Nantes, thanks to routes with Spain, the United Kingdom and Portugal. Belgrade airport benefitted in Q2 from the increase in services (Air Serbia up 6%, Lufthansa 9%, Swiss 12% vs 2023) notably to the big European cities (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris). Traffic volumes at London Gatwick airport were boosted by strong demand for flights to the Mediterranean but even more by long-haul connections with the United States and China (Air China, China Eastern, Norse Atlantic). The airports in Cabo Verde, where traffic volumes are growing sharply, posted record passenger numbers in May, benefitting from the good performance of the European market (Portugal, United Kingdom, France).
Traffic volumes also rose appreciably at Edinburgh and Budapest, the two airports that joined the VINCI Airport network in June. At Edinburgh, traffic levels rose fast during the quarter thanks to an appreciable rise in capacity on the part of both low-cost (easyJet, Jet2) and traditional airlines (KLM, Lufthansa, SAS, British). Demand for routes with North America is growing sharply, supported by the historic operators (United, Air Canada) and new services launched by Westjet and JetBlue. Budapest airport benefitted this quarter from the addition of two new aircraft based there by the historic operator Wizz Air for the summer season, plus an increase in the Ryanair service offer. In addition, it has strengthened its connections to Asian destinations, with, in particular four airline companies now offering 20 weekly routes to China.
Elsewhere, trends in traffic remained very brisk, mostly thanks to international routes. The Dominican Republic airports benefitted fully from the good performance of long-haul flights to Europe and Brazil. Santiago du Chili airport saw record passenger numbers in June, fuelled notably by dynamic trends in international lines (Brazil up 74%, Peru 19%). In Japan, passenger numbers on some regional routes (Seoul, Hong-Kong, Taipei, Shanghai) continue to remain much higher than pre-crisis trends. In a positive signal of gradual restoration of traffic with China, several Chinese airlines (e.g. Spring Airlines, China Eastern, Shangdong Airlines) have recently announced the reopening of routes for the coming summer season.
Appendix - Passenger traffic and commercial movements on 30 June 2024
I-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1
|June 2024
|Q2 2024
|YTD at the end of June 2024
| % Change
2024 / 2023
| % Change
2024 / 2019
| % Change
2024 / 2023
| % Change
2024 / 2019
| % Change
2024 / 2023
| % Change
2024 / 2019
|VINCI Airports
|+7.9%
|+2.5%
|+8.2%
|+1.8%
|+10.2%
|+1.5%
|VINCI Airports (excluding Budapest and Edinburgh)
|+7.2%
|+1.9%
|+7.5%
|+1.3%
|+9.8%
|+1.0%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+5.6%
|+14%
|+4.8%
|+15%
|+5.2%
|+18%
|United Kingdom
|+6.2%
|-1.9%
|+6.9%
|-3.3%
|+9.4%
|-6.1%
|France
|+4.6%
|-13%
|+6.5%
|-12%
|+6.7%
|-12%
|Serbia
|+3.8%
|+29%
|+6.8%
|+34%
|+13%
|+42%
|Hungary
|+16%
|+5.3%
|+16%
|+4.2%
|+18%
|+6.5%
|Mexico (OMA)
|-2.2%
|+7.0%
|-2.2%
|+8.6%
|-1.8%
|+12%
|United States of America
|+6.9%
|+4.1%
|+5.4%
|+4.3%
|+6.2%
|+4.3%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+12%
|+25%
|+9.3%
|+23%
|+10%
|+25%
|Costa Rica
|+25%
|+71%
|+22%
|+66%
|+26%
|+58%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+10%
|+6.6%
|+11%
|+2.5%
|+15%
|+1.6%
|Brazil
|+9.8%
|+14%
|+4.5%
|+7.9%
|+3.1%
|-2.7%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+17%
|-7.8%
|+20%
|-9.3%
|+24%
|-9.1%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+22%
|-39%
|+13%
|-39%
|+18%
|-39%
|Cabo Verde
|+5.8%
|+0.3%
|+13%
|+3.3%
|+16%
|+4.7%
II-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2
|June 2024
|Q2 2024
|YTD at the end of June 2024
| % Change
2024 / 2023
| % Change
2024 / 2019
| % Change
2024 / 2023
| % Change
2024 / 2019
| % Change
2024 / 2023
| % Change
2024 / 2019
|VINCI Airports
|+5.3%
|-2.9%
|+6.0%
|-3.4%
|+6.7%
|-4.5%
|VINCI Airports (excluding Budapest and Edinburgh)
|+4.7%
|-3.1%
|+5.4%
|-3.5%
|+6.3%
|-4.5%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+3.7%
|+9.0%
|+3.4%
|+7.8%
|+2.6%
|+8.1%
|United Kingdom
|+4.4%
|-4.3%
|+5.8%
|-5.3%
|+6.4%
|-8.6%
|France
|+2.7%
|-21%
|+3.3%
|-23%
|+5.2%
|-23%
|Serbia
|+1.3%
|+17%
|+3.8%
|+19%
|+9.1%
|+25%
|Hungary
|+14%
|+2.1%
|+14%
|+0.5%
|+16%
|+1.0%
|Mexico (OMA)
|-1.7%
|-12%
|+1.2%
|-11%
|-1.5%
|-12%
|United States of America
|+19%
|+9.3%
|+15%
|+9.8%
|+8.6%
|+6.2%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|-3.1%
|+5.7%
|-4.9%
|+4.5%
|-3.6%
|+5.7%
|Costa Rica
|+18%
|+50%
|+18%
|+52%
|+25%
|+54%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+9.4%
|+2.0%
|+10%
|+0.5%
|+16%
|-1.0%
|Brazil
|+2.2%
|+6.6%
|+0.6%
|+4.7%
|+0.8%
|-3.6%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+8.9%
|-6.4%
|+10%
|-6.0%
|+13%
|-5.1%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+10.0%
|-43%
|+8.2%
|-40%
|+12%
|-40%
|Cabo Verde
|+2.9%
|-7.8%
|+12%
|-8.2%
|+20%
|-3.9%
III-Passenger numbers per airport
| In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2024
|% change 2024 / 2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
| % change 2024 /
2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|9,202
|5.1%
|10%
|16,718
|5.3%
|14%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|4,351
|4.8%
|23%
|7,486
|5.8%
|22%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|3,125
|1.8%
|5.6%
|4,319
|3.3%
|8.7%
|Madeira (FNC, PXO)
|100
|1,337
|6.0%
|49%
|2,407
|4.2%
|48%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|919
|11%
|34%
|1,434
|9.5%
|31%
|TOTAL
|18,936
|4.8%
|15.0%
|32,365
|5.2%
|18%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|11,583
|5.1%
|-7.7%
|19,917
|7.7%
|-10%
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|50
|4,341
|12%
|7.1%
|7,301
|11%
|4.0%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|1,836
|8.3%
|4.1%
|3,160
|17%
|1.7%
|TOTAL
|17,760
|6.9%
|-3.3%
|30,378
|9.4%
|-6.1%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|2,815
|5.9%
|-10%
|5,051
|5.9%
|-11%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|2,030
|11%
|-4.0%
|3,259
|12%
|-3.2%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|127
|-23%
|-47%
|243
|-22%
|-42%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|14
|-45%
|-57%
|203
|-1.4%
|-22%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|14
|-36%
|-31%
|158
|7.4%
|-13%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|98
|14%
|-34%
|142
|1.8%
|-44%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|60
|-4.2%
|-51%
|116
|-0.8%
|-46%
|Annecy (NCY)
|100
|1
|24%
|48%
|3
|28%
|25%
|TOTAL
|5,162
|6.5%
|-12%
|9,182
|6.7%
|-12%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|2,107
|6.8%
|34%
|3,716
|13%
|42%
|TOTAL
|2,107
|6.8%
|34%
|3,716
|13%
|42%
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|20
|4,405
|16%
|4.2%
|7,860
|18%
|6.5%
|TOTAL
|4,405
|16%
|4.2%
|7,860
|18%
|6.5%
|Mexico (OMA)
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|3,233
|-2.0%
|11%
|6,090
|-0.2%
|15%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|453
|-4.0%
|3.5%
|882
|-1.7%
|12%
|Ciudad Juárez (CJS)
|29.99
|547
|-3.1%
|27%
|1,025
|-5.1%
|34%
|Culiacán (CUL)
|29.99
|587
|-11%
|-9.4%
|1,081
|-13%
|-11%
|Mazatlán (MZT)
|29.99
|473
|20%
|69%
|967
|19%
|63%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|159
|-34%
|-29%
|282
|-44%
|-35%
|San Luis Potosí (SLP)
|29.99
|192
|13%
|21%
|348
|8.0%
|19%
|Torreón (TRC)
|29.99
|210
|15%
|14%
|383
|9.6%
|12%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|139
|0.7%
|0.4%
|369
|12%
|6.6%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|127
|2.0%
|4.5%
|247
|4.8%
|15%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|89
|-19%
|-28%
|186
|-8%
|-15%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|140
|0.2%
|-27%
|259
|-1.1%
|-28%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|132
|-0.4%
|6.3%
|248
|-0.9%
|9.3%
|TOTAL
|6,480
|-2.2%
|8.6%
|12,368
|-1.8%
|12.0%
| In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2024
|% change 2024 / 2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
| % change 2024 /
2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|United States of America of which
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|1,581
|3.1%
|5.0%
|2,940
|3.8%
|7.5%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|286
|20%
|0.5%
|542
|22%
|-10%
|TOTAL
|1,867
|5.4%
|4.3%
|3,483
|6.2%
|4.3%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|1,456
|8.7%
|32%
|2,912
|8.7%
|36%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|192
|35%
|-3.6%
|539
|30%
|-1.0%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|19
|-32%
|-46%
|58
|-22%
|-44%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|11
|-58%
|-49%
|29
|-36%
|-25%
|TOTAL
|1,678
|9.3%
|23%
|3,539
|10%
|25.0%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|482
|22%
|66%
|1,169
|26%
|58%
|TOTAL
|482
|22%
|66%
|1,169
|26%
|58%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|5,738
|11%
|2.5%
|12,785
|15%
|1.6%
|TOTAL
|5,738
|11%
|2.5%
|12,785
|15%
|1.6%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|1,685
|4.5%
|13%
|3,681
|6.8%
|-0.6%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|691
|10%
|2.0%
|1,373
|3.5%
|-3.6%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|107
|-27%
|-37%
|223
|-34%
|-40%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|105
|2.4%
|30%
|197
|-3.9%
|20%
|TOTAL
|2,725
|4.5%
|7.9%
|5,739
|3.1%
|-2.7%
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|7,381
|38%
|-10%
|14,536
|46%
|-10%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|3,542
|-2.5%
|-12%
|7,057
|-0.7%
|-11%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|866
|4.5%
|9.4%
|1,708
|2.8%
|8.6%
|TOTAL
|11,790
|20%
|-9.3%
|23,301
|24%
|-9.1%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|1,118
|13%
|-23%
|2,281
|18%
|-25%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|18
|49%
|-96%
|35
|20%
|-95%
|TOTAL
|1,136
|13%
|-39%
|2,317
|18%
|-39%
|Cabo Verde of which
|Praia (RAI)
|100
|143
|4.3%
|-5.2%
|301
|11%
|-0.4%
|Sal (SID)
|100
|272
|18%
|10%
|630
|18%
|8.5%
|Sao Vicente (VXE)
|100
|62
|19%
|11%
|138
|24%
|19%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|100
|134
|14%
|1.7%
|303
|20%
|2.5%
|TOTAL
|628
|13%
|3.3%
|1,406
|16%
|4.7%
|Total VINCI Airports
|80,893
|+8.2%
|+1.8%
|149,608
|+10.2%
|+1.5%
|Total VINCI Airports (exc. Edinburgh and Budapest)
|72,147
|+7.5%
|+1.3%
|134,447
|+9.8%
|+1.0%
|*MC: Management Contract
IV-Commercial movements per airport
|Commercial flights
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2024
|% change 2024 / 2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
| % change 2024 /
2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|58,283
|3.1%
|2.5%
|108,947
|2.2%
|4.4%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|27,972
|3.8%
|11%
|49,304
|3.9%
|8.1%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|19,691
|1.9%
|2.5%
|28,088
|2.8%
|6.3%
|Madeira (FNC, PXO)
|100
|8,865
|3.6%
|31%
|16,330
|-0.3%
|28%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|10,397
|6.6%
|27%
|16,515
|3.8%
|21%
|TOTAL
|125,314
|3.4%
|7.8%
|219,324
|2.6%
|8.1%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|70,272
|4.1%
|-7.0%
|122,725
|4.8%
|-10%
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|50
|33,028
|8.6%
|-6.6%
|57,133
|6.6%
|-9.3%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|14,495
|8.0%
|8.1%
|25,357
|15%
|2.4%
|TOTAL
|117,795
|5.8%
|-5.3%
|205,215
|6.4%
|-8.6%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|25,996
|2.8%
|-20%
|48,485
|5.2%
|-21%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|14,493
|7.5%
|-21%
|23,726
|9.3%
|-23%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|1,975
|-6.5%
|-51%
|3,795
|-9.1%
|-49%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|338
|-17%
|-18%
|2,904
|2.9%
|-4.9%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|527
|-20%
|-32%
|4,519
|-3.9%
|-14%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|2,841
|4.3%
|-13%
|3,709
|5.1%
|-24%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|1,324
|-1.9%
|-47%
|2,661
|4.8%
|-44%
|Annecy (NCY)
|100
|428
|3.6%
|-15%
|1,458
|15%
|7.0%
|TOTAL
|48,656
|3.3%
|-23%
|92,544
|5.2%
|-23%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|21,513
|3.8%
|19%
|39,580
|9.1%
|25%
|TOTAL
|21,513
|3.8%
|19%
|39,580
|9.1%
|25%
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|20
|31,738
|14%
|0.5%
|57,515
|16%
|1.0%
|TOTAL
|31,738
|14%
|0.5%
|57,515
|16%
|1.0%
|Mexico (OMA)
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|26,296
|3.5%
|-5.5%
|49,892
|1.7%
|-6.4%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|5,835
|10%
|-9.0%
|10,803
|5.2%
|-12%
|Ciudad Juárez (CJS)
|29.99
|4,820
|7.7%
|3.7%
|8,983
|-0.2%
|2.4%
|Culiacán (CUL)
|29.99
|5,060
|-11%
|-23%
|9,257
|-18%
|-27%
|Mazatlán (MZT)
|29.99
|4,016
|18%
|35%
|8,049
|12%
|26%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|1,807
|-40%
|-58%
|3,303
|-51%
|-63%
|San Luis Potosí (SLP)
|29.99
|3,641
|9.1%
|-7.3%
|6,881
|7.5%
|-9.1%
|Torreón (TRC)
|29.99
|2,623
|8.5%
|-19%
|4,992
|-0.7%
|-23%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|1,573
|0.4%
|-26%
|4,150
|11%
|-18%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|2,407
|-7.0%
|-15%
|4,877
|-3.4%
|-8.2%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|944
|-26%
|-31%
|2,027
|-17%
|-23%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|2,304
|7.8%
|-15%
|4,927
|26%
|-8.5%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|1,178
|2.1%
|5.4%
|2,296
|2.9%
|9.3%
|TOTAL
|62,504
|1.2%
|-11%
|120,437
|-1.5%
|-12%
|Commercial flights
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2024
|% change 2024 / 2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
| % change 2024 /
2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|United States of America of which
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|32,480
|15%
|8.2%
|59,101
|8.1%
|4.8%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|2,742
|13%
|34%
|5,305
|14%
|24%
|TOTAL
|35,222
|15%
|9.8%
|64,406
|8.6%
|6.2%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|12,457
|-1.6%
|20%
|24,828
|-2.3%
|21%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|1,420
|43%
|-2.0%
|3,716
|34%
|-2.1%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|176
|-51%
|-42%
|513
|-35%
|-36%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|1,083
|-42%
|-53%
|2,890
|-29%
|-41%
|TOTAL
|15,140
|-4.9%
|4.5%
|31,953
|-3.6%
|5.7%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|5,124
|18%
|52%
|12,400
|25%
|54%
|TOTAL
|5,124
|18%
|52%
|12,400
|25%
|54%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|35,659
|10%
|0.5%
|78,124
|16%
|-1.0%
|TOTAL
|35,659
|10%
|0.5%
|78,124
|16%
|-1.0%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|12,687
|1.2%
|8.4%
|27,087
|4.3%
|-3.0%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|7,362
|7.2%
|8.9%
|14,368
|3.2%
|4.0%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|740
|-45%
|-48%
|1,782
|-40%
|-45%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|819
|8.9%
|38%
|1,457
|-1.7%
|22%
|TOTAL
|22,834
|0.6%
|4.7%
|47,234
|0.8%
|-3.6%
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|46,717
|24%
|-11%
|92,034
|31%
|-10%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|33,645
|-2.0%
|-2.0%
|67,412
|-1.2%
|-1.5%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|8,222
|-1.9%
|9.3%
|16,579
|-2.2%
|13%
|TOTAL
|88,584
|10%
|-6.0%
|176,025
|13%
|-5.1%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|9,960
|7.6%
|-25%
|19,887
|13%
|-27%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|584
|20%
|-86%
|1,048
|3.8%
|-86%
|TOTAL
|10,544
|8.2%
|-40%
|20,935
|12%
|-40%
|Cabo Verde of which
|Praia (RAI)
|100
|1,797
|-3.9%
|-16%
|3,890
|5.9%
|-12%
|Sal (SID)
|100
|2,538
|28%
|-3.5%
|5,843
|34%
|2.4%
|Sao Vicente (VXE)
|100
|709
|6.5%
|-7.0%
|1,671
|20%
|5.3%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|100
|1,049
|28%
|-1.1%
|2,331
|34%
|-0.8%
|TOTAL
|6,429
|12%
|-8.2%
|14,378
|20%
|-3.9%
|Total VINCI Airports
|627,056
|+6.0%
|-3.4%
|1,180,070
|+6.7%
|-4.5%
|Total VINCI Airports (exc. Edinburgh and Budapest)
|562,290
|+5.4%
|-3.5%
|1,065,422
|+6.3%
|-4.5%
|*MC: Management Contract
1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
