VINCI Airports - Traffic at 30 June 2024

Passenger traffic rose 8.2% in the second quarter compared with 2023 (7.5% excluding Edinburgh and Budapest)

Passenger traffic rose sharply in Edinburgh and Budapest, the two airports that joined the VINCI Airports network in June

In the paragraphs below, except where otherwise indicated, variations refer to traffic levels in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the second quarter of 2023.

Almost 81 million passengers travelled through airports in the VINCI Airports network this quarter, rising 8.2% compared to 2023 (1.8% higher than in 2019). After April figures slightly lower than the 2019 level, passenger traffic rebounded in May and June, outpacing 2019 levels.

This very good Q2 performance is due in particular to sustained traffic growth in the network's European airports. The high proportion of bank holidays in May this year boosted flights to holiday destinations in southern Europe, which attracted large numbers of passengers, served by capacity increases among low-cost airline companies. In Portugal, passenger numbers continued to grow at a rapid pace for the great majority of airports and for all flight-length segments. Funchal airport (Madeira) even recorded historic passenger numbers for a month of May (up 52 % vs 2019). In France, traffic rose to record levels for May at Nantes, thanks to routes with Spain, the United Kingdom and Portugal. Belgrade airport benefitted in Q2 from the increase in services (Air Serbia up 6%, Lufthansa 9%, Swiss 12% vs 2023) notably to the big European cities (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris). Traffic volumes at London Gatwick airport were boosted by strong demand for flights to the Mediterranean but even more by long-haul connections with the United States and China (Air China, China Eastern, Norse Atlantic). The airports in Cabo Verde, where traffic volumes are growing sharply, posted record passenger numbers in May, benefitting from the good performance of the European market (Portugal, United Kingdom, France).

Traffic volumes also rose appreciably at Edinburgh and Budapest, the two airports that joined the VINCI Airport network in June. At Edinburgh, traffic levels rose fast during the quarter thanks to an appreciable rise in capacity on the part of both low-cost (easyJet, Jet2) and traditional airlines (KLM, Lufthansa, SAS, British). Demand for routes with North America is growing sharply, supported by the historic operators (United, Air Canada) and new services launched by Westjet and JetBlue. Budapest airport benefitted this quarter from the addition of two new aircraft based there by the historic operator Wizz Air for the summer season, plus an increase in the Ryanair service offer. In addition, it has strengthened its connections to Asian destinations, with, in particular four airline companies now offering 20 weekly routes to China.

Elsewhere, trends in traffic remained very brisk, mostly thanks to international routes. The Dominican Republic airports benefitted fully from the good performance of long-haul flights to Europe and Brazil. Santiago du Chili airport saw record passenger numbers in June, fuelled notably by dynamic trends in international lines (Brazil up 74%, Peru 19%). In Japan, passenger numbers on some regional routes (Seoul, Hong-Kong, Taipei, Shanghai) continue to remain much higher than pre-crisis trends. In a positive signal of gradual restoration of traffic with China, several Chinese airlines (e.g. Spring Airlines, China Eastern, Shangdong Airlines) have recently announced the reopening of routes for the coming summer season.

Appendix - Passenger traffic and commercial movements on 30 June 2024

I-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

June 2024 Q2 2024 YTD at the end of June 2024 % Change

2024 / 2023 % Change

2024 / 2019 % Change

2024 / 2023 % Change

2024 / 2019 % Change

2024 / 2023 % Change

2024 / 2019 VINCI Airports +7.9% +2.5% +8.2% +1.8% +10.2% +1.5% VINCI Airports (excluding Budapest and Edinburgh) +7.2% +1.9% +7.5% +1.3% +9.8% +1.0% Portugal (ANA) +5.6% +14% +4.8% +15% +5.2% +18% United Kingdom +6.2% -1.9% +6.9% -3.3% +9.4% -6.1% France +4.6% -13% +6.5% -12% +6.7% -12% Serbia +3.8% +29% +6.8% +34% +13% +42% Hungary +16% +5.3% +16% +4.2% +18% +6.5% Mexico (OMA) -2.2% +7.0% -2.2% +8.6% -1.8% +12% United States of America +6.9% +4.1% +5.4% +4.3% +6.2% +4.3% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +12% +25% +9.3% +23% +10% +25% Costa Rica +25% +71% +22% +66% +26% +58% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +10% +6.6% +11% +2.5% +15% +1.6% Brazil +9.8% +14% +4.5% +7.9% +3.1% -2.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) +17% -7.8% +20% -9.3% +24% -9.1% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +22% -39% +13% -39% +18% -39% Cabo Verde +5.8% +0.3% +13% +3.3% +16% +4.7%

II-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2

June 2024 Q2 2024 YTD at the end of June 2024 % Change

2024 / 2023 % Change

2024 / 2019 % Change

2024 / 2023 % Change

2024 / 2019 % Change

2024 / 2023 % Change

2024 / 2019 VINCI Airports +5.3% -2.9% +6.0% -3.4% +6.7% -4.5% VINCI Airports (excluding Budapest and Edinburgh) +4.7% -3.1% +5.4% -3.5% +6.3% -4.5% Portugal (ANA) +3.7% +9.0% +3.4% +7.8% +2.6% +8.1% United Kingdom +4.4% -4.3% +5.8% -5.3% +6.4% -8.6% France +2.7% -21% +3.3% -23% +5.2% -23% Serbia +1.3% +17% +3.8% +19% +9.1% +25% Hungary +14% +2.1% +14% +0.5% +16% +1.0% Mexico (OMA) -1.7% -12% +1.2% -11% -1.5% -12% United States of America +19% +9.3% +15% +9.8% +8.6% +6.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -3.1% +5.7% -4.9% +4.5% -3.6% +5.7% Costa Rica +18% +50% +18% +52% +25% +54% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +9.4% +2.0% +10% +0.5% +16% -1.0% Brazil +2.2% +6.6% +0.6% +4.7% +0.8% -3.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) +8.9% -6.4% +10% -6.0% +13% -5.1% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +10.0% -43% +8.2% -40% +12% -40% Cabo Verde +2.9% -7.8% +12% -8.2% +20% -3.9%

III-Passenger numbers per airport

In thousands of passengers











VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2024 % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 YTD at the end of June (6 months) % change 2024 /

2023 % change 2024 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 9,202 5.1% 10% 16,718 5.3% 14% Porto (OPO) 100 4,351 4.8% 23% 7,486 5.8% 22% Faro (FAO) 100 3,125 1.8% 5.6% 4,319 3.3% 8.7% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 1,337 6.0% 49% 2,407 4.2% 48% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 919 11% 34% 1,434 9.5% 31% TOTAL 18,936 4.8% 15.0% 32,365 5.2% 18% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50 11,583 5.1% -7.7% 19,917 7.7% -10% Edinburgh (EDI) 50 4,341 12% 7.1% 7,301 11% 4.0% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,836 8.3% 4.1% 3,160 17% 1.7% TOTAL 17,760 6.9% -3.3% 30,378 9.4% -6.1% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 2,815 5.9% -10% 5,051 5.9% -11% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 2,030 11% -4.0% 3,259 12% -3.2% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 127 -23% -47% 243 -22% -42% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 14 -45% -57% 203 -1.4% -22% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 14 -36% -31% 158 7.4% -13% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 98 14% -34% 142 1.8% -44% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 60 -4.2% -51% 116 -0.8% -46% Annecy (NCY) 100 1 24% 48% 3 28% 25% TOTAL 5,162 6.5% -12% 9,182 6.7% -12% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 2,107 6.8% 34% 3,716 13% 42% TOTAL 2,107 6.8% 34% 3,716 13% 42% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 20 4,405 16% 4.2% 7,860 18% 6.5% TOTAL 4,405 16% 4.2% 7,860 18% 6.5% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 3,233 -2.0% 11% 6,090 -0.2% 15% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 453 -4.0% 3.5% 882 -1.7% 12% Ciudad Juárez (CJS) 29.99 547 -3.1% 27% 1,025 -5.1% 34% Culiacán (CUL) 29.99 587 -11% -9.4% 1,081 -13% -11% Mazatlán (MZT) 29.99 473 20% 69% 967 19% 63% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 159 -34% -29% 282 -44% -35% San Luis Potosí (SLP) 29.99 192 13% 21% 348 8.0% 19% Torreón (TRC) 29.99 210 15% 14% 383 9.6% 12% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 139 0.7% 0.4% 369 12% 6.6% Durango (DGO) 29.99 127 2.0% 4.5% 247 4.8% 15% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 89 -19% -28% 186 -8% -15% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 140 0.2% -27% 259 -1.1% -28% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 132 -0.4% 6.3% 248 -0.9% 9.3% TOTAL 6,480 -2.2% 8.6% 12,368 -1.8% 12.0% In thousands of passengers











VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2024 % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 YTD at the end of June (6 months) % change 2024 /

2023 % change 2024 / 2019 United States of America of which Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,581 3.1% 5.0% 2,940 3.8% 7.5% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 286 20% 0.5% 542 22% -10% TOTAL 1,867 5.4% 4.3% 3,483 6.2% 4.3% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,456 8.7% 32% 2,912 8.7% 36% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 192 35% -3.6% 539 30% -1.0% Samana (AZS) 100 19 -32% -46% 58 -22% -44% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 11 -58% -49% 29 -36% -25% TOTAL 1,678 9.3% 23% 3,539 10% 25.0% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 482 22% 66% 1,169 26% 58% TOTAL 482 22% 66% 1,169 26% 58% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 5,738 11% 2.5% 12,785 15% 1.6% TOTAL 5,738 11% 2.5% 12,785 15% 1.6% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 1,685 4.5% 13% 3,681 6.8% -0.6% Manaus (MAO) 100 691 10% 2.0% 1,373 3.5% -3.6% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 107 -27% -37% 223 -34% -40% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 105 2.4% 30% 197 -3.9% 20% TOTAL 2,725 4.5% 7.9% 5,739 3.1% -2.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 7,381 38% -10% 14,536 46% -10% Itami (ITM) 40 3,542 -2.5% -12% 7,057 -0.7% -11% Kobe (UKB) 40 866 4.5% 9.4% 1,708 2.8% 8.6% TOTAL 11,790 20% -9.3% 23,301 24% -9.1% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 1,118 13% -23% 2,281 18% -25% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 18 49% -96% 35 20% -95% TOTAL 1,136 13% -39% 2,317 18% -39% Cabo Verde of which Praia (RAI) 100 143 4.3% -5.2% 301 11% -0.4% Sal (SID) 100 272 18% 10% 630 18% 8.5% Sao Vicente (VXE) 100 62 19% 11% 138 24% 19% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 134 14% 1.7% 303 20% 2.5% TOTAL 628 13% 3.3% 1,406 16% 4.7% Total VINCI Airports 80,893 +8.2% +1.8% 149,608 +10.2% +1.5% Total VINCI Airports (exc. Edinburgh and Budapest) 72,147 +7.5% +1.3% 134,447 +9.8% +1.0%

*MC: Management Contract

IV-Commercial movements per airport

Commercial flights VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2024 % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 YTD at the end of June (6 months) % change 2024 /

2023 % change 2024 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 58,283 3.1% 2.5% 108,947 2.2% 4.4% Porto (OPO) 100 27,972 3.8% 11% 49,304 3.9% 8.1% Faro (FAO) 100 19,691 1.9% 2.5% 28,088 2.8% 6.3% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 8,865 3.6% 31% 16,330 -0.3% 28% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 10,397 6.6% 27% 16,515 3.8% 21% TOTAL 125,314 3.4% 7.8% 219,324 2.6% 8.1% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50 70,272 4.1% -7.0% 122,725 4.8% -10% Edinburgh (EDI) 50 33,028 8.6% -6.6% 57,133 6.6% -9.3% Belfast (BFS) 100 14,495 8.0% 8.1% 25,357 15% 2.4% TOTAL 117,795 5.8% -5.3% 205,215 6.4% -8.6% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 25,996 2.8% -20% 48,485 5.2% -21% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 14,493 7.5% -21% 23,726 9.3% -23% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 1,975 -6.5% -51% 3,795 -9.1% -49% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 338 -17% -18% 2,904 2.9% -4.9% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 527 -20% -32% 4,519 -3.9% -14% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 2,841 4.3% -13% 3,709 5.1% -24% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,324 -1.9% -47% 2,661 4.8% -44% Annecy (NCY) 100 428 3.6% -15% 1,458 15% 7.0% TOTAL 48,656 3.3% -23% 92,544 5.2% -23% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 21,513 3.8% 19% 39,580 9.1% 25% TOTAL 21,513 3.8% 19% 39,580 9.1% 25% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 20 31,738 14% 0.5% 57,515 16% 1.0% TOTAL 31,738 14% 0.5% 57,515 16% 1.0% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 26,296 3.5% -5.5% 49,892 1.7% -6.4% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 5,835 10% -9.0% 10,803 5.2% -12% Ciudad Juárez (CJS) 29.99 4,820 7.7% 3.7% 8,983 -0.2% 2.4% Culiacán (CUL) 29.99 5,060 -11% -23% 9,257 -18% -27% Mazatlán (MZT) 29.99 4,016 18% 35% 8,049 12% 26% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 1,807 -40% -58% 3,303 -51% -63% San Luis Potosí (SLP) 29.99 3,641 9.1% -7.3% 6,881 7.5% -9.1% Torreón (TRC) 29.99 2,623 8.5% -19% 4,992 -0.7% -23% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 1,573 0.4% -26% 4,150 11% -18% Durango (DGO) 29.99 2,407 -7.0% -15% 4,877 -3.4% -8.2% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 944 -26% -31% 2,027 -17% -23% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 2,304 7.8% -15% 4,927 26% -8.5% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 1,178 2.1% 5.4% 2,296 2.9% 9.3% TOTAL 62,504 1.2% -11% 120,437 -1.5% -12% Commercial flights VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2024 % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 YTD at the end of June (6 months) % change 2024 /

2023 % change 2024 / 2019 United States of America of which Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 32,480 15% 8.2% 59,101 8.1% 4.8% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,742 13% 34% 5,305 14% 24% TOTAL 35,222 15% 9.8% 64,406 8.6% 6.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 12,457 -1.6% 20% 24,828 -2.3% 21% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,420 43% -2.0% 3,716 34% -2.1% Samana (AZS) 100 176 -51% -42% 513 -35% -36% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,083 -42% -53% 2,890 -29% -41% TOTAL 15,140 -4.9% 4.5% 31,953 -3.6% 5.7% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 5,124 18% 52% 12,400 25% 54% TOTAL 5,124 18% 52% 12,400 25% 54% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 35,659 10% 0.5% 78,124 16% -1.0% TOTAL 35,659 10% 0.5% 78,124 16% -1.0% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 12,687 1.2% 8.4% 27,087 4.3% -3.0% Manaus (MAO) 100 7,362 7.2% 8.9% 14,368 3.2% 4.0% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 740 -45% -48% 1,782 -40% -45% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 819 8.9% 38% 1,457 -1.7% 22% TOTAL 22,834 0.6% 4.7% 47,234 0.8% -3.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 46,717 24% -11% 92,034 31% -10% Itami (ITM) 40 33,645 -2.0% -2.0% 67,412 -1.2% -1.5% Kobe (UKB) 40 8,222 -1.9% 9.3% 16,579 -2.2% 13% TOTAL 88,584 10% -6.0% 176,025 13% -5.1% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 9,960 7.6% -25% 19,887 13% -27% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 584 20% -86% 1,048 3.8% -86% TOTAL 10,544 8.2% -40% 20,935 12% -40% Cabo Verde of which Praia (RAI) 100 1,797 -3.9% -16% 3,890 5.9% -12% Sal (SID) 100 2,538 28% -3.5% 5,843 34% 2.4% Sao Vicente (VXE) 100 709 6.5% -7.0% 1,671 20% 5.3% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 1,049 28% -1.1% 2,331 34% -0.8% TOTAL 6,429 12% -8.2% 14,378 20% -3.9% Total VINCI Airports 627,056 +6.0% -3.4% 1,180,070 +6.7% -4.5% Total VINCI Airports (exc. Edinburgh and Budapest) 562,290 +5.4% -3.5% 1,065,422 +6.3% -4.5%

*MC: Management Contract

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

