Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of King Global Ventures Inc. ("King Global" or the "Company"). The Company's common shares, which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, began trading on the CSE today under the symbol KING.

King Global is focused on precious metals exploration in North America. The Vancouver-based junior mining company has an option agreement to acquire up to 65% of the Silver Cord project in Arizona. The project is located 64 miles north of Phoenix and comprises 41 concessions covering an area of approximately 790 acres. There is an extensive history of exploration and mining operations in the area. King Global also controls the York Gold project in northeastern Quebec.

"We are very pleased to add another promising junior precious metals company to the Canadian Securities Exchange," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "With gold prices reaching record highs in 2024, and silver prices also rising significantly, more and more investors are seeking out high-quality, early-stage opportunities in the sector."

Robert Dzisiak, CEO of King Global Ventures, stated: "King is extremely pleased to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. We look forward to moving our projects forward and returning value to our shareholders."

