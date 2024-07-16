Jes-Us Productions: Purple Rain 40th Anniversary Live Showcase Set for Downtown Minneapolis

Public is invited to this milestone event at Target Center on July 27th, 2024, produced by Jes-Us Productions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / The Twin Cities community is invited to an event in downtown Minneapolis to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Prince's legendary feature film, Purple Rain. Originally released in theaters on July 27, 1984, Purple Rain quickly became a box office smash. The combination of electrifying music performances and poignant storytelling made Prince a multi-talented entertainment icon and left an indelible mark on popular culture. The event is produced by Jes-Us Productions.

The film Purple Rain will be shown at the center court of Target Center, the renowned arena where Prince performed four times and made frequent visits to cheer on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx. In this one-night-only anniversary screening, Prince collaborators who worked both in front of and behind the cameras on Purple Rain will be in attendance and celebrated following the screening.

"We are thrilled to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain, a film that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide," said Sharon L. Nelson, eldest sister of Prince Rogers Nelson and Chairman of Jes-Us Productions. "This event is a heartfelt tribute to Prince's unparalleled talent and the lasting impact of his artistry."

General admission tickets are available for $19.99. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $199.99. The enhanced VIP experience will include a special reserved seating area, exclusive event-related gift, unique photo opportunities, a private reception following the film and more.

In celebration of Prince's iconic film, Target Center will be decked out in purple regalia, and attendees will have an opportunity to view historic memorabilia from the Purple Rain era as they enter the venue and make their way to the screening. As Prince's timeless masterpiece and storied career are honored, the event promises to be filled with poignant dedications, electrifying moments and meaningful surprises.

For more information, including ticket details visit: https://www.axs.com/events/621083/purple-rain-40th-anniversary-live-showcase-tickets

About Jes-Us Productions

Jes-Us Productions, LLC is a leading event production company dedicated to honoring cultural milestones and artistic achievements through memorable experiences.

About Purple Rain

Released on July 27, 1984, Purple Rain is the dramatic musical film starring Prince Rogers Nelson in his acting debut alongside Apollonia Kotero, Clarence Williams III, Olga Karlatos, Morris Day, Jerome Benton, Jill Jones, and The Revolution. The film became a box office smash and grossed over $70 million worldwide; Purple Rain was honored with an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score and has since been selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved in the National Film Registry. The iconic soundtrack, featuring the chart-topping singles "When Doves Cry," "Let's Go Crazy," and "Purple Rain," earned Prince and The Revolution two Grammys, three American Music Awards, and two Brit Awards, among numerous other honors. The soundtrack remained at the No. 1 spot on the U.S. charts for 24 weeks and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide.

