Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: Introducing BIER's 2024 Water Circularity Playbook: A Guide to Implementing Circular Water Solutions

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) is proud to announce the release of the BIER Water Circularity Playbook, a comprehensive guide designed to help organizations prioritize water risks and implement effective circular water solutions. This essential resource aims to provide businesses with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance water efficiency, sustainability, and stewardship.

With increasing global water scarcity and the rising cost of water, businesses must adopt proactive measures to manage their water use. Building upon BIER's "True Cost of Water" toolkit, which encourages organizations to consider not just the financial implications but also the environmental and social impacts of their water usage, BIER's Water Circularity Playbook is a strategic framework that emphasizes the importance of addressing water risks before initiating circular water solutions. The Playbook offers a step-by-step approach to understanding and managing water resources in a sustainable and economically viable manner.

Central to the Playbook is the BRAID Framework, which stands for Baseline, Risk, Assessment, Implementation, and Development. This framework provides a structured approach to identifying and managing water-related risks and opportunities, ensuring a holistic view of water circularity. Furthermore, the Playbook is divided into three key phases: Pre-Implementation, Implementation, and Post-Implementation, each with specific action points and strategies, and concludes with a detailed checklist to help organizations track their progress and ensure they are following best practices for water circularity.

"Whether you're a sustainability professional, facility manager, or advocate for environmental stewardship, this playbook equips you with the insights and tools needed to make informed decisions, contributing to a more sustainable and water-secure world." - Daniel Pierce, Executive Director, BIER

The 2024 Water Circularity Playbook is available for download at https://www.bieroundtable.com/publication/biers-water-circularity-playbook/

BIER is a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies working together to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector. Formed in 2006, BIER is a common voice across the beverage sector, speaking to influence global standards on environmental sustainability aspects most relevant to the sector, affect change both up and down the supply chain, and share best practices that raise the bar for environmental performance of the industry. By doing so, BIER is able to monitor data and trends, engage with key stakeholders, develop best practices, and guide a course of action for the future. BIER members include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi Group Holdings, Bacardi, Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Constellation Brands, Diageo, Heineken, Keurig Dr Pepper, LION, Molson Coors, Monster Energy, Ocean Spray Cranberries, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard and Suntory Global Spirits. For more information, visit www.bieroundtable.com.



