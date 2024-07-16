SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Demonstrate Leadership in Water Stewardship Through Certification

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / SCS Global Services



Demonstrate Leadership in Water Stewardship Through Certification

July 17, 2024 | 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM EDT

Climate resilience and water accessibility are foundational components of an organization's sustainability journey and can be appropriately demonstrated with SCS Global Services' new Water Stewardship and Resiliency Certification.

Underpinned by the SCS-116 Standard for Water Stewardship and Resiliency, our comprehensive and practical water stewardship certification helps organizations develop a deep understanding of site-specific water data, set measurable, local and contextually relevant targets, demonstrate water stewardship and resiliency practices, and monitor progress year over year.

Learn more about our new certification in an insightful webinar led by SCS Global Services' Lauren Enright, Program Manager for Water Services.

The topics covered will include:

The certification process

How certification encourages organizations to reach the highest level of stewardship

The benefits of water stewardship certification

How to go above and beyond with special "Trailblazer" recognition

Providing transparent communication to your customers through on-product claim

