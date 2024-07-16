Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.07.2024 19:00 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

16 July 2024

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that at the Company's 2024 AGM held today, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 10 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 to 13 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

Resolution

Votes For*

%

Votes Against

%

Total votes validly cast

Total votes cast as % of issued share capital

Vote Withheld **

1

Receive and adopt the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024

17,368,996

100.00

0

0.00

17,368,996

52.90%

0

2

Approve Directors' Remuneration Report

17,368,996

100.00

0

0.00

17,368,996

52.90%

0

3

Approve Directors' Remuneration Policy

17,368,996

100.00

0

0.00

17,368,996

52.90%

0

4

Appointment of external auditor

17,366,996

100.00

0

0.00

17,366,996

52.90%

2,000

5

Authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration

17,366,996

100.00

0

0.00

17,366,996

52.90%

2,000

6

Elect Martin Shenfield as a Director

17,368,996

100.00

0

0.00

17,368,996

52.90%

0

7

Elect Howard Pearce as a Director

17,368,996

100.00

0

0.00

17,368,996

52.90%

0

8

Elect Tanit Curry as a Director

17,366,996

100.00

0

0.00

17,366,996

52.90%

2,000

9

Approval of Dividend Policy

17,366,996

100.00

0

0.00

17,366,996

52.90%

2,000

10

To authorise the allotment of Ordinary shares

17,366,996

100.00

0

0.00

17,366,996

52.90%

2,000

11

To authorise the disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights

17,007,308

99.97

4,688

0.03

17,011,996

51.82%

357,000

12

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares

17,368,996

100.00

0

0.00

17,368,996

52.90%

0

13

That a general meeting (other than an Annual General Meeting) may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice

17,366,996

99.99

2,000

0.01

17,368,996

52.90%

0

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 7409 0181

WhiteOak Capital Partners Pte Ltd

Prashant Khemka

Fadrique Balmaseda

Lim Wen Loong

Ben Hayward

Via Buchanan

Ellora Partners

Mark Thompson

Eddie Nissen

Oliver Kenyon

+44 (0) 20 7016 6711

+44 (0) 20 7016 6713

+44 (0) 20 7016 6704

Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham

Henry Wilson

George Beale

Samuel Adams

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

Notes:

Every shareholder has one vote for every Ordinary Share held. As at 6.00 p.m. (UK time) on 12 July 2024, the share capital of the Company consisted of 32,831,795 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £5.9 billion in assets under management or advisory1. Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLExTM for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated solely as a function of outperformance over the benchmark.

1 Data as at 30th June 2024. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for White Oak Group.


