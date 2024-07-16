Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16
16 July 2024
ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that at the Company's 2024 AGM held today, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll are set out below.
Resolutions 1 to 10 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 to 13 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.
Resolution
Votes For*
%
Votes Against
%
Total votes validly cast
Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
Vote Withheld **
1
Receive and adopt the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024
17,368,996
100.00
0
0.00
17,368,996
52.90%
0
2
Approve Directors' Remuneration Report
17,368,996
100.00
0
0.00
17,368,996
52.90%
0
3
Approve Directors' Remuneration Policy
17,368,996
100.00
0
0.00
17,368,996
52.90%
0
4
Appointment of external auditor
17,366,996
100.00
0
0.00
17,366,996
52.90%
2,000
5
Authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration
17,366,996
100.00
0
0.00
17,366,996
52.90%
2,000
6
Elect Martin Shenfield as a Director
17,368,996
100.00
0
0.00
17,368,996
52.90%
0
7
Elect Howard Pearce as a Director
17,368,996
100.00
0
0.00
17,368,996
52.90%
0
8
Elect Tanit Curry as a Director
17,366,996
100.00
0
0.00
17,366,996
52.90%
2,000
9
Approval of Dividend Policy
17,366,996
100.00
0
0.00
17,366,996
52.90%
2,000
10
To authorise the allotment of Ordinary shares
17,366,996
100.00
0
0.00
17,366,996
52.90%
2,000
11
To authorise the disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights
17,007,308
99.97
4,688
0.03
17,011,996
51.82%
357,000
12
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares
17,368,996
100.00
0
0.00
17,368,996
52.90%
0
13
That a general meeting (other than an Annual General Meeting) may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice
17,366,996
99.99
2,000
0.01
17,368,996
52.90%
0
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 7409 0181
WhiteOak Capital Partners Pte Ltd
Prashant Khemka
Fadrique Balmaseda
Lim Wen Loong
Ben Hayward
Via Buchanan
Ellora Partners
Mark Thompson
Eddie Nissen
Oliver Kenyon
+44 (0) 20 7016 6711
+44 (0) 20 7016 6713
+44 (0) 20 7016 6704
Buchanan
Henry Harrison-Topham
Henry Wilson
George Beale
Samuel Adams
+44 (0) 20 7466 5000
AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk
LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75
Notes:
Every shareholder has one vote for every Ordinary Share held. As at 6.00 p.m. (UK time) on 12 July 2024, the share capital of the Company consisted of 32,831,795 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
About Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £5.9 billion in assets under management or advisory1. Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLExTM for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated solely as a function of outperformance over the benchmark.
1 Data as at 30th June 2024. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for White Oak Group.