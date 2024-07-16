Vituity Cares Foundation Joins Forces With the Magic Johnson Foundation and Justin Carr Wants World Peace Foundation for the 2nd Annual Back-to-School Community Event in LA

Comprehensive Back-to-School Event on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Will Feature Life-Saving Cardiac Screenings Alongside Free Haircuts, Supplies, Meals, and More

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Vituity Cares Foundation (Vituity Cares), a philanthropic arm of the national physician group Vituity, announced its continued partnership with the Magic Johnson Foundation for the upcoming 2nd Annual Back-to-School event on Saturday, July 20, 2024, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance health in underserved communities. This free community event aims to equip Los Angeles families and students with vital resources as they gear up for the upcoming school year. This year, Vituity Cares and the Magic Johnson Foundation are teaming up with Justin Carr Wants World Peace (JCWWP) Foundation, whose mission is to save youth through Art, Heart, and Peace programs and to raise awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA), which can strike without warning in youth and young adults.





"Back-to-school season can be an overwhelming and stressful time for parents preparing young students for the upcoming school year," said Imamu Tomlinson, MD, MBA, Vituity CEO. "We are thankful to partner with the Magic Johnson Foundation and Justin Carr Wants World Peace Foundation to support the health and well-being of families in Los Angeles."

Event Details:

? Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024

? Time: 3-7:30 p.m. PST

? Location: Magic Johnson Park Recreation Center, 12645 Wadsworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90059

The event will offer various free health services, including medical screenings, medication dispensing, cardiac screenings, CPR training, and vaccinations.

The JCCWP Foundation and QT Medical will provide cardiovascular screenings for all ages (infants through adults). These quick, painless, noninvasive electrocardiograms (EKG) heart screenings can detect most unrecognized heart conditions and identify abnormal heart rhythms that could lead to SCA. Justin Carr was a seemingly healthy student-athlete who, at the age of 16 in 2013, passed away unexpectedly from SCA while swimming during his usual team practice at his school, Harvard-Westlake. He was no stranger to pediatrician visits, yet he succumbed to an undiagnosed heart condition.

Susan Toler Carr, mother of Justin and co-founder of JCWWP Foundation, shared her thoughts on the significance of the upcoming event. "Partnering with the Vituity Cares Foundation and the Magic Johnson Foundation for this Back-to-School event holds a special place in my heart. It's an opportunity to honor Justin's memory by raising awareness in our community and providing life-saving cardiac screenings to protect young hearts. Sudden Cardiac Arrest tragically took Justin from us, and through these efforts, we aim to prevent other families from experiencing such heartbreaking and unimaginable loss."

This event will also offer school supplies, haircuts, games, and food, ensuring a fun and beneficial experience for the entire family. Building on the success of last year's event, which welcomed more than 300 children and provided multiple essential services, this year promises to be even more impactful.

