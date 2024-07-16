Ramar Foods Unveils Magnolia's Chocolate-Dipped Tropical Ice Cream Bars

Chocolate-Dipped Tropical Ice Cream & Perfect Balance of Luscious Flavors Transport You to Paradise With Every Bite

PITTSBURG, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Ramar Foods, a trailblazer in the frozen foods industry, is excited to unveil Magnolia's Chocolate-Dipped Tropical Ice Cream Bars. This groundbreaking product, a first in the market, blends the luscious flavors of tropical fruits with premium dark chocolate, promising a delightful and refreshing dessert experience.

Magnolia Chocolate-Dipped Ice Cream Bar

The First Tropical Ice Cream Bar made with real fruits and milk, dipped in luscious dark chocolate.

Magnolia's Chocolate-Dipped Tropical Ice Cream Bars are meticulously crafted using the finest tropical fruit ingredients to ensure an unparalleled taste. Featuring flavors such as Ube (purple yam) and Coconut Pandan (young coconut and the milky and vanilla-like flavor of pandan leaves), each bar is enrobed in premium dark chocolate. This creates a perfect balance of tropical and familiar tastes, transporting you to a paradise with every bite.

"At Ramar Foods, our mission is to globalize our passion for food and exceptional service through innovative products that connect and create value for our community, employees, and partners," said Shannon Cabral, Marketing Director at Ramar Foods. "Magnolia's Chocolate-Dipped Tropical Ice Cream Bars embody this mission, bringing a new level of indulgence and excitement to the ice cream market."

Starting July 1, 2024, consumers can find Magnolia's Chocolate-Dipped Tropical Ice Cream Bars at major retailers and select specialty stores nationwide. To celebrate the launch, Ramar Foods will host sampling events at various food festivals and community gatherings, allowing consumers to experience these unique flavors firsthand.

For more information about Chocolate-Dipped Tropical Ice Cream Bars and other Ramar Foods products, please visit www.ramarfoods.com.

About Magnolia Foods

Magnolia is a premium brand owned and operated by the Ramar Foods brand family in the United States. All Magnolia premium frozen food products are made to match the palate of Filipino families in the diaspora. Magnolia consists of a broad line of Filipino food favorites nostalgic to the community's taste of home in ice cream, dim sum snacks, and a variety of meat products. Magnolia prides itself to keep the culture alive through cultivating Filipino food culture among Filipino families all over the world.

Learn more about Magnolia Ice at www.eatmagnolia.com and stay updated on Instagram and Facebook @eatmagnolia.

Magnolia food products are manufactured by parent company Ramar Foods Corporation. Learn more about Ramar Foods at www.ramarfoods.com.

About Ramar Foods International

Founded in 1969, Ramar Foods has grown to become a premier producer of premium frozen foods, celebrated for its commitment to quality, innovation, and the rich flavors of Filipino cuisine. Through its Magnolia brand, Ramar Foods continues to bring authentic and delicious products to consumers, setting new standards in the industry.

Family owned and operated, Ramar Foods is committed to nourishing its community through its legacy of family food products.

Contact Information

Lydia Querian

PR Manager, Divine Creative Studio

lydia@divinecreativetudio.com

4154960210

SOURCE: Ramar Foods

View the original press release on newswire.com.