Interrad Medical, Inc., a privately held medical device company, announces excellent results of a clinical study published in JAMA Pediatrics titled, "Securement to prevent non-cuffed central venous catheter dislodgement in pediatrics The SECURED superiority randomized clinical trial," Kleidon, et al.

This multi-center, randomized controlled trial was undertaken in partnership with The Queensland Children's Hospital, The University of Queensland, and researchers of the globally respected Alliance for Vascular Access Teaching and Research (AVATAR), Griffith University, Brisbane, Australia. The primary purpose was to compare the dislodgement rate (partial or complete) of non-cuffed CVCs secured with SecurAcath to the market-leading adhesive securement device. 307 pediatric patients were randomized, 153 to SecurAcath and 154 to the adhesive device.

The results showed an impressive 4.4-fold decreased catheter dislodgement in the SecurAcath group (5.2%) compared to adhesive device group (22.7%).

Seven secondary outcomes also highly favored SecurAcath as well. Chief among these, complications reported during catheter dwell were 39% lower for SecurAcath most notably, central line associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI) which were 50% lower in the SecurAcath group.

The study's comparative cost savings analysis showed that overall, the SecurAcath device saved AU$36.60 (US$24.54) with every use.

"Catheter dislodgement is a major clinical problem for our pediatric patients, with potentially life-threatening consequences. The results of this study clearly show SecurAcath reduces dislodgement and saves money, therefore, SecurAcath should be used preferentially over adhesive device securement," said Tricia Kleidon, RN, MNursePrac, lead author of the study publication.

"We are extremely pleased with the very favorable results of this important comparative study," said Joe Goldberger, President and CEO of Interrad Medical, Inc. "This superiority evidence provides the strongest support to date that SecurAcath will become the new global standard for catheter securement."

SecurAcath is the only subcutaneous catheter securement device in the world. Just one SecurAcath lasts the life of the line and can significantly reduce the risk of catheter-related infections, dramatically decrease catheter dislodgement and migration, and decrease catheter replacement costs resulting in significant cost savings. SecurAcath has overwhelmingly more positive clinical evidence and independent clinical guidance than any other catheter securement device in the world with 27 peer-reviewed scientific publications consistently concluding clinical and economic benefits. Learn more at securacath.com

About Interrad Medical, Inc.

Plymouth, Minnesota-based Interrad Medical, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices designed for minimally-invasive medical procedures. The lead product, the SecurAcath Subcutaneous Anchor Securement System (SASS), is a revolutionary new method for catheter securement that does not require sutures or adhesives.

