Prague - ( EuropeNewswire.Net ) -- FLOWBOX , a pioneer in advanced energy management and optimization systems, announced its inclusion in the prestigious Gartner® Hype Cycle for Low-Carbon Energy Technologies, 2024. According to FLOWBOX, this recognition highlights the company's innovative contributions to the energy sector, particularly in the category of Energy Management and Optimization Systems ( EMOS ).



Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives you a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals.*



According to Gartner research , realizing ambitious emissions reduction goals while maintaining growth relies on the widespread adoption of low-carbon energy technologies. This Hype Cycle shows the current state of key low-carbon energy technologies to help executive leaders track technology maturity, associated impacts and risks. FLOWBOX is recognized in the category of EMOS, highlighting its status as a rapidly expanding technology.



As per the Gartner report, drivers under Energy Management and Optimization Systems state: "The launch of COP28 Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge on 2 December 2023 set global targets to double the rate of global energy efficiency improvements from roughly 2% to an annual figure of 4% by 2030."

"Advancements in technologies like digital twins and AI enable bidirectional coordination and automation, previously unfeasible but now viable due to rising energy prices."



Pavel Jiránek, COO of FLOWBOX: "We are thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Low-Carbon Energy Technologies, 2024. In our opinion, this acknowledgment validates our commitment to empowering commercial and industrial users with cutting-edge energy management solutions. Our platform offers advanced analytics and technology capabilities to optimize energy consumption, reduce costs and CO2 emissions, and thus enhance overall sustainability. As energy cost volatility and supply concerns continue to challenge businesses, our solutions are more crucial than ever in helping organizations achieve their net-zero goals and optimized operations."

Energy Management and Optimization SystemsFLOWBOX EMOS is designed to help commercial and industrial users manage their energy consumption efficiently. The system leverages data-driven insights and advanced optimization techniques to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability by decreasing CO2 emissions. Being hardware-agnostic, FLOWBOX integrates data from meters, sensors and operational and production technologies, while communicating with energy suppliers, grid and microgrid operators, and markets to orchestrate various operational use cases. The platform provides real-time data for reporting and benchmarking as well as for compliance with legislative requirements, ensuring energy resilience and protecting assets from failures and losses. Importance and Business Impact of EMOSGiven the volatility in energy costs and supply, businesses are significantly impacted, driving inflation and necessitating proactive measures. FLOWBOX's EMOS capabilities are crucial in helping companies address immediate energy price and security concerns while progressing towards emissions reduction targets, such as Net-Zero. The demand for energy services by subscription is growing, necessitating the rapid adoption of digitalized products by energy and utility companies. FLOWBOX offers a return on investment (ROI) ranging from 6 to 24 months, helping customers conserve energy, save money, manage greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and comply with regulatory mandates, making it an essential tool for modern energy management.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Low-Carbon Energy Technologies, 2024, Simon Cushing, Lauren Wheatley, 20 June 2024 (For Gartner Subscribers only)

*Gartner, Research Methodologies, Hype Cycle

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About FLOWBOX

FLOWBOX is a Czech company that has been developing a unique software platform for autonomous energy management since 2012. Starting in 2024, FLOWBOX also began offering consultancy and energy audits to support the preparation and implementation of energy concepts. The FLOWBOX software integrates all technologies that produce and consume energy into a single environment, providing detailed measurement and visualization. More importantly, it orchestrates, autonomously manages, and optimizes energy usage. FLOWBOX operates in the industry sector, real estate (including office buildings, shopping centers, and logistics centers), and in smart cities and community energy initiatives.



FLOWBOX, honored as the European Startup of the Year 2022, is recognized with The Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label and holds ISO 27001 certification.

Learn more: www.flowbox.com



