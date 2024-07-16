Hannan Metals verdoppelt die Grundfläche des Kupfer-Gold-Porphyrs in Previsto Central in Peru. Sibanye-Stillwater ist voll auf Umstrukturierungskurs und damit auf einem guten Weg. Aurania Resources gibt die Zuteilung von über 2,1 Millionen Aktienoptionen an Direktoren, leitende Angestellte, Mitarbeiter und Berater bekannt. IsoEnergy freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass es von nun an an der TSX gelistet ist, und nicht mehr an der TSX-Venture. Unternehmen im Überblick: Hannan Metals Ltd. ? https://www.hannanmetals.com/ ISIN: CA4105841064 , WKN: A2DJ8Y , FRA: C8MQ.F , TSX: HAN.TO Weitere Videos von Hannan Metals Ltd. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/hannan-metals-ltd/ Aurania Resources Ltd. ? http://www.aurania.com/ ISIN: BMG069741020 , WKN: A2DKJ4 , FRA: 20Q.F , TSXV: ARU.V , Valor: 21122685 Weitere Videos von Aurania Resources Ltd. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/aurania-resources-ltd/ IsoEnergy Ltd. ? http://www.isoenergy.ca/ ISIN: CA46500E1079 , WKN: A2DMA2 , FRA: I01.F , TSXV: ISO.V , Valor: 34336844 Weitere Videos von IsoEnergy Ltd. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/isoenergy-ltd/ Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. ? http://www.sibanyegold.co.za ISIN: ZAE000173951 , WKN: A1KBRZ , FRA: 47V.F , Valor: 20139005 Weitere Videos von Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/sibanye-stillwater-ltd/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Lithium Nickel Palladium Platin Platinum Silber Silver Uran Uranium Development Production Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV