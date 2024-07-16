WIS International Completes Divestiture of CROSSMARK and Product Connections

WIS International Strategically Divests Business Units to Acosta Group to Enable Further Global Expansion of Its Core Services

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / WIS International, the global leader in inventory and retail services, has successfully finalized the sale of its CROSSMARK and Product Connections business units to the Acosta Group (www.acosta.com). This divestiture includes CROSSMARK's Sales Agency and Retail Solutions divisions, along with Product Connections' Marketing Solutions business. Moving forward, WIS International will continue to invest in and grow its core Inventory Verification services, as well as its Store Setup, Remodels, and Space Mapping services in the retail sector.





WIS International has been a leader in inventory services for more than 70 years, providing excellence in accuracy, speed, technology, and staffing. The superior capabilities of WIS International are evidenced by its ongoing success and global expansion, consistently demonstrating a unique ability to innovate, adapt, and deliver high-quality service across diverse markets.

About WIS International

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, WIS International stands as a well-recognized leader in inventory data collection and retail services. Its leadership position has been earned through the support of over 20,000 dedicated and experienced associates. Working together, they assist the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, warehouse, and specialty sectors in reducing costs and increasing profits. With accuracy and efficiency as paramount benchmarks, WIS delivers retail services, proprietary inventory counting technology, real-time reporting, and powerful insights that aid customers in becoming more efficient and effective. For more information, please visit WISINTL.com.

