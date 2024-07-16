Energy Industry Expert Tracy Hodge Joins 5 as Senior National Energy Advisor, Enhancing Leadership in the Retail Energy Sector

Tracy Hodge brings nearly two decades of experience in the energy industry to 5, aiming to optimize energy spend and efficiency for commercial clients across North America.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Industry veteran Tracy Hodge joins 5, a leading energy advisory firm in North America, as Senior National Energy Advisor.

5 is pleased to announce that industry veteran Tracy Hodge has joined the company. Tracy brings an impressive background spanning nearly two decades in the retail energy sector to her new role at 5. Prior to joining 5, Tracy managed the Interactive Energy Group (IEG) brokerage business, where she drove significant growth and innovation. IEG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Just Energy. She also held key roles at Ambit Energy and Save On Energy, developing strategic partnerships and leading product marketing initiatives that substantially enhanced customer experiences and business profitability.

In her new role as Senior National Energy Advisor, Tracy will continue to help commercial clients across North America optimize their energy spend, increase their energy efficiency, and manage their environmental impact.

"I have always admired the growth and positive impact 5 has made in the industry," said Tracy. "We are committed to excellent service for all clients, partners, and employees. The energy sector is evolving rapidly, and the market now presents numerous opportunities for innovative solutions to manage energy costs. I am thrilled to contribute to this dynamic environment and to continue helping our clients navigate these changes with superior energy consulting."

Tracy joins at a pivotal time as 5 continues to expand its customer base in the rapidly evolving energy market.

About 5:. Over the last decade, 5 has emerged as a leader and innovator in the energy advisory space, with operations spanning across the United States and Mexico. 5 specializes in applying expert advice to complex energy-related issues such as risk management, procurement, demand management, sustainability, resiliency, and rate optimization. 5's client base includes a broad range of energy consumers, including both public and private-sector organizations. 5's corporate headquarters are in Irving, TX.

For further information, please contact:

Email: tracy.hodge@energyby5.com

T. 214-546-5657

