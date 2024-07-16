The Mess Hall and the Presidio Trust Unveil Exciting Plans for a 2025 Opening

All-Day Food and Beverage Destination Coming to the Presidio Tunnel Tops

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / The Mess Hall and the Presidio Trust are thrilled to announce a long-term lease agreement for 201 Halleck Street within Presidio Tunnel Tops. Having already welcomed over 3 million visitors since its opening in 2022, Presidio Tunnel Tops is the newest attraction within the Presidio. 201 Halleck represents the largest and final food and beverage project to join the park as its only all-day cafe, bar, food hall and retail market - a place where visitors can enjoy stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and the city skyline and gain easy access to everything the Presidio has to offer.





The future home of The Mess Hall

Exterior image of 201 Halleck St. Future home of The Mess Hall at The Presidio.





Inspired by the timeless concept of the beloved food hall, the team behind The Mess Hall aims to provide offerings that will be curated to include a range of price points and flavors, ensuring there's always something for everyone of all ages. This includes fast-casual made-to-order meals, grab-&-go prepared options, and a provisions market featuring local specialties, imported favorites, and picnic essentials.

"Being a part of this lauded San Francisco destination is a dream come true," Rob Gaon, Bay Area resident and a principal of The Mess Hall Group, shared. "We're excited to have such a creative team developing The Mess Hall, and we're looking forward to enhancing the park experience for locals and tourists alike."

James Beard Awarded Chef Peter Serpico, by way of his past partnerships with STARR and MOMOFUKU, is spearheading the culinary development of The Mess Hall's multiple and distinctive food concepts. With a commitment to satisfying the diverse palates of Presidio residents and visitors, Serpico's involvement promises an experience that will blend exciting menus with a welcoming and enlivened setting.

For guests seeking craft beverages and exciting libations, The Mess Hall's Bar will be curated by Zach Negin, known for his community-focused stewardship as owner of Tabula Rasa Bar and Shop LA, Silverlake Lounge LA, and partner in Dolores Deluxe, a beloved historic San Francisco corner store. The Bar will offer a meticulously crafted menu featuring an array of cocktails, mocktails, craft beers, and thoughtfully produced wines from around the world. Nate Israel, concept developer and operator, will oversee the project as director of operations.

For up-to-date progress on the new enterprise, with further details on design, food offerings, and opening date, follow The Mess Hall at www.messhallpresidio.com and @messhallpresidio.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nate Israel: nate@messhallpresidio.com

Lisa Petrie: lpetrie@presidiotrust.gov

Contact Information

Nate Israel

nate@messhallpresidio.com

7142448255

Lisa Petrie

Senior Manager of Public Relations

lpetrie@presidiotrust.gov

(415) 561-5424

Related Files

07.10.24 Mess Hall PR Final

SOURCE: The Mess Hall

View the original press release on newswire.com.