Henkel Named as a 2024 Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN and the American Association of People With Disabilities

As a top-scoring business on the Disability Equality Index®, Henkel has demonstrated commitment to disability inclusion and equality in the workplace

Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands such as Dial® soap, Schwarzkopf® hair care, all® laundry detergent, and Loctite®, Technomelt®, and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, has been recognized as a top-scoring business on the Disability Equality Index®, a joint initiative of Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), with a score of 90.

The Disability Equality Index, established in 2015, is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 scope companies to measure disability workplace inclusion within their organization and assess comparative performance across industry sectors. Henkel's score of 90 on the 2024 ranking takes into account criteria such as Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Community Engagement, Supplier Diversity, Responsible Procurement, and Employment Practices including benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention, advancement, and accommodation.

Henkel is proud to exhibit forward-thinking disability inclusion practices. Globally, people with disabilities represent 1.3 billion individuals, crossing lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, and other unique identities that our employees embody. With disability, as with all other identities, Henkel believes it is important to acknowledge our differences and embrace our individuality in order to compel remarkable outcomes for employees and the entire organization.

Henkel's programs and accommodations for those with disabilities were a strong factor in this recognition, including accessibility of our internal communications and social media feeds to people with disabilities, and the introduction of the AVID (Awareness of Visible and Invisible Disabilities) Employee Resource Group, with a mission to create a space that celebrates persons with disabilities and their unique identities by providing community, information, support, and resources.

"At Henkel, we strive to foster a culture of belonging where diverse voices and perspectives are heard, understood, and valued," said Robert McNamee, Chief Legal Officer, Henkel North America and the Executive Sponsor of the AVID Employee Resource Group. "We are proud of the programs and procedures at Henkel that have led to this distinction, and are committed to raising awareness about disability and reducing the stigma associated with it. Many people are living with a disability or know someone who is, and continuing to seek new and innovative ways to enhance the employee, customer, and consumer experience through accessibility and support for the disability community is just one way we can continue building a more inclusive workplace and world.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

