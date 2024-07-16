Leading Real Estate Technology Company Repliers Secures Seed Funding From Scale Shift Ventures

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Repliers, a Canadian proptech company, has secured an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Scale Shift Ventures. This investment will support Repliers' mission to democratize access to cutting-edge technology, ensuring that real estate professionals and companies, regardless of their size or resources, can compete effectively.

Scale Shift Ventures Funds Repliers

Repliers offers a platform that integrates real estate data, essential functionality and cutting-edge AI features into websites and apps, empowering developers to build advanced real estate applications efficiently. The company's services include real-time listing searches, geospatial capabilities, image optimization, AI tools (including instant AI home valuation and AI visual search) and market visualization.

The company has consistently demonstrated its ability to provide innovative solutions for real estate data integration, while addressing new challenges and opportunities in developing real estate applications as well.

Most recently, Repliers' efforts have centered on building AI tools. This is in recognition of the significant transformation the real estate industry is undergoing with the introduction of AI across touchpoints with consumers. To date, Repliers has integrated AI into several key aspects of its platform including:

Real-Time Valuations

Enhanced Search Relevancy

More Personalized Experiences

The funding secured by Repliers will be used to scale its suite of products to clients across North America and leverage Scale Shift Ventures' marketing and business strategy expertise for a rebranding initiative, with a full revamp of Repliers' visual identity and website. This effort aims to further reinforce Repliers' position as a leading real estate technology company.

Patrick Arlia, Co-Founder of Repliers, said of the investment: "We are thrilled to have the support of Scale Shift Ventures as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. This investment accelerates our efforts to provide access to powerful technology and to create a truly level playing field in the industry."

Senthu Velnayagam, Scale Shift Ventures' Managing Partner, commented: "We're incredibly excited to be supporting Patrick and his team. As an ambitious and forward-thinking proptech company, Repliers has been a catalyst for real estate teams building apps and websites. And we believe in their potential to continue to innovate and scale their solutions throughout North America."

Scale Shift Ventures, established in 2023 by marketing and tech industry veterans, specializes in seeding tech innovators, with a focus on marketing tech and proptech. The firm offers funding, mentorship in the areas of marketing, design and development, and provides access to its extensive network.

Founded in 2018, Repliers began with the goal of solving challenges developers in the real estate industry faced when integrating real estate data into their applications. Today Repliers has achieved significant traction, serving hundreds of clients across the United States and Canada, including notable names, such as Properly, Sotheby's, Strata and Wahi.

Scale Shift Ventures' investment in Repliers marks an important milestone for the company as Repliers continues to expand its presence in North American proptech and establish strategic partnerships with other innovative and ambitious stakeholders.

Contact Information

Nive Thambithurai

Partner

info@scaleshift.ca

SOURCE: Scale Shift Ventures

View the original press release on newswire.com.