Controlled Products Systems Group and AVLinkPro Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership

New Collaboration Expands Access Control and Communication Solutions Nationwide

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), the nation's premier distributor of perimeter access control and security products, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with AVLinkPro, creator of innovative SIP and IP integration solutions designed to enhance the connectivity of communication systems, smart internet controls, and access products.









This partnership marks a significant step forward in access control and security technology integration. AVLinkPro, a close partner to companies like DoorBird and Crestron Electronics, is renowned for its cutting-edge intercom and telephone communication solutions that seamlessly connect various SIP and IP-based devices. Additionally, AVLinkPro offers advanced networking and relay innovations ideal for multi-residence and facility applications.

CPSG will now distribute AVLinkPro's suite of products, including SIP PBX solutions, Clio networking products, Relogic relay controllers, and the Ittendant intercom-to-telephone services for DoorBird intercom systems.

"We are delighted to partner with CPSG as a distributor of our unique technology solutions. This alliance will significantly enhance the availability of AVLinkPro solutions across the U.S. and benefit security and access control installers nationwide," said Jon Miller, Product Director for AlltecPro.

Daniel Forte, Manager of Access Controls at CPSG, echoed this enthusiasm, stating, "Incorporating AVLinkPro into our product lineup reinforces our commitment to providing customers with a wide range of technologies that facilitate the integration and installation of modern security and control solutions."

With this collaboration, CPSG and AVLinkPro aim to deliver enhanced, innovative solutions to their customers, driving forward the future of access control and security technology.

For inquiries, orders, or to connect with a CPSG product expert, please email us at info@controlledproducts.com.

About AVLinkPro

AVLinkPro is a brand of AlltecPro, a VCOM IMC company with over 50 years of AV & IT and Electronic product manufacturing experience. AV and Security professional integrators around the world and utilize AVLinkPro technology to enhance communication connectivity and access control. AVLinkPro provides the only AV focused SIP PBX bridge that was designed and engineered to assist with integration of the latest audio and video intercoms as well as VOIP telephony solutions in high-end single and multi-tenant residential applications. AVLinkPro is also recognized for providing unified, fully connected communication and control solutions for commercial and residential automation systems. For more information, visit www.avlinkpro.com.

About Controlled Products Systems Group

Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG) is the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control and safety equipment in the U.S. With 34 locations, CPSG supplies equipment to authorized dealers from coast to coast. CPSG offers the highest quality, most widely recognized brands of access control products available on the market. As a broadline distributor, CPSG provides its customers with expansive inventory and leads the industry in product knowledge and technical support. For more information on CPSG's products and services or to find a location near you, visit?controlledproducts.com.

