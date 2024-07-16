Fountain Residential Partners: Dockside Apartments Wins National Award

CLEMSON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Student Housing Business presented the prestigious Innovator Awards at their 14th annual conference in Austin, TX, to student housing owners, developers, operators, architecture firms and universities for excellence in student housing development, marketing and operations. The award for Best Mixed-Use New Development in the nation was awarded to Dockside Clemson. In partnership with Stuart Roosth Architect, Sherman Construction, Dement Designs & Kimley-Horn, LRK Architects, and First United Bank, Fountain Residential Partners provided an upscale student living experience on Lake Hartwell featuring retail, entertainment and dock access to the lake.

Best Mixed-Use New Development - Dockside Clemson

Fountain Residential Partners' Brent Little accepting the award for Best Mixed-Use New Development on behalf of the Dockside Clemson property.

ABOUT DOCKSIDE CLEMSON:

Dockside Clemson offers luxury studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom fully furnished apartment units with the fastest internet, granite countertops, stainless appliances, full-size washer/dryers, and bed-to-bath parity, alongside 22,164 square feet of ground floor retail. Communal amenities include a massive equipment-laden fitness center, resort swimming pool with big screen TV and grilling stations, four large tech/study spaces, and dock access on Lake Hartwell. Residents can access their Wi-Fi and be connected for fun or work while relaxing on a hammock under the trees or watch the sunsets over the lake to the west on the largest boardwalk in the region.

Over $300,000 of public art created by local and regional artists in six locations throughout the property as well as the region's first public "splashpad" water play area elevate the enjoyment for both residents and visitors.

Dockside Clemson was developed by Fountain Residential Partners, LLC, a privately held Dallas-based multifamily real estate development, acquisition, and asset management company. Fountain Residential is managed by seasoned real estate professionals that have a combined experience of over 60 years in the industry having completed over $2B in student housing projects.

Asset Living, the largest and best-in-class student living property management company in the country, provides property management and leasing services for Dockside Clemson.

Website - www.docksideclemson.com

DOCKSIDE RETAILERS

Your Pie Pizza is located adjacent to the bandshell and public green where live music is featured every Thursday evening and holidays. The public dock allows boaters to pull up for food and beverages before returning to the water.

Tap In Putts and Brews will open this Fall providing simulated rounds of gold on the world's best courses while enjoying food, friends and individual pours from a huge selection of brews.

HotWorx and Elevate Spin provide state-of-the-art workouts and equipment unparalleled in the market.

Barkery Bistro, opening this Fall, will provide pets with the same level of pampering and treats that Dockside residents currently receive at Dazzling Nails and Spa.

QUOTES -

Brent Little - President and CEO Fountain Residential Partners

"The Fountain team is very proud of the property and the special place that has been created here on the shores of Lake Hartwell. Clemson is such a fantastic town and we are excited to have created a spot where everyone can enjoy the true lakeside lifestyle."

Stacey Lecocke - Asset Living Division President

"We are honored to share this accomplishment with Fountain Residential Partners and humbled to receive this level of recognition from our industry peers. An award win like this is a true reflection of our team's ongoing commitment to always put our clients and residents first."

