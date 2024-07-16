AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or the "Company," NYSE: HKD) announced that its board of directors and the audit committee have approved the appointment of Assentsure PAC ("Assentsure") as its independent registered public accounting firm.

The Company's appointment of Assentsure is in line with the Company's auditor rotation policy, as well as dismissal and appointment criterion and standards as governed and administered by the audit committee. This change was initiated, supervised and approved by the audit committee to conform with international best practices on auditor independence.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

